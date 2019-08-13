Oran Garland is first home in Manor 5k with Maria McCambridge third overall

Oran Garland, City of Derry Spartans was the winner of the Manor 5k this evening, coming home in a time of 16.22.

He had just under a minute to spare over Sean McFadden, Letterkenny AC with Maria McCambridge an impressive third overall in 17.26.

Gavin McCullagh was fourth while Eimear Gormley of Letterkenny AC was second woman home.

FULL RESULTS

Manor 5k 2019

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club Time

1. 8 Oran Gartland m MO City of Derry Spartans 16:22

2. 59 Sean Mc Fadden m M40 Letterkenny AC 17:18

3. 18 Marie Mc Cambridge f FO DSD 17:26

4. 23 Gavin Mc Cullagh m MO Lifford AC 17:38

5. 133 Oisin Toye m MO Finn Valley AC 17:45

6. 24 Paul Mc Kelvey m MO Rosses AC 18:05

7. 47 Darren Wallace m MO Foyle Valley AC 19:01

8. 31 James Donaghey m M50 Convoy AC 19:22

9. 52 Stephen Travers m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 19:34

10. 136 Gary Neeley m M40 Swanlings 19:39

11. 30 Gary Mc Crossan m M40 City of Derry Spartans 20:01

12. 61 Frank Mc Taggart m M40 Milford AC 20:02

13. 66 Christopher Cuskelly m M40 Lifford Strabane 20:24

14. 22 Eimear Gormley f FO Letterkenny AC 20:40

15. 43 Hugh Coll m M40 Milford AC 20:40

16. 5 Caolan Murray m MO 21:07

17. 90 Tin Horvat m MO 21:19

18. 62 Joe Mc Laughlin m M40 21:32

19. 153 Paul Gillen m M50 21:39

20. 53 Sharon Meehan f F40 Tir Chonaill 21:41

21. 127 Terence Boyle m MO 21:48

22. 154 Martin Jordan m M40 Convoy AC 21:48

23. 12 Matthew Doran m MJ Lagan Harps 21:55

24. 46 Niamh Wallace f FO Foyle Valley AC 21:59

25. 36 Michael Mc Laughlin m Male 55-59 22:04

26. 19 Noreen Bonner f Female 55-59 Finn Valley AC 22:08

27. 82 Geard Mc Connell m M40 Swanlings 22:18

28. 55 Neil Toye m MO DQ Fitness 22:27

29. 141 Seamus Quinn m M50 LK Park Runners 22:29

30. 81 Eugene Mc Ginley m M50 Swanlings 22:34

31. 40 Aisling Gilroy f FO 22:38

32. 50 Liam G m MO Swanlings 22:43

33. 25 Richard Raymons m Male 55-59 LAC 22:49

34. 86 Shane Matthewson m MO 22:56

35. 6 Dean Murray m MJ 23:02

36. 45 Keith Gordan m MO LK247 23:08

37. 41 John Griffin m M50 23:10

38. 44 Gavin Mc Menamin m MO 24/7 Triathlon 23:33

39. 57 Hollie Friel f FO 23:41

40. 20 Lukas Doherty m MJ Lagan Harps 23:47

41. 131 Nancy Mc Namee f F50 Finn Valley AC 24:02

42. 138 Angela Doran f F40 24:04

43. 89 Ciaran Cullen m MO 24:11

44. 73 Peter Rouse m MO 24:13

45. 48 Emma Brown f FO DQ Fitness 24:33

46. 155 Barry Jordan m MJ 25:03

47. 87 Shaun O Donnell m Male 55-59 Swanlings 25:04

48. 16 Aine Doherty f F40 Rise 25:40

49. 72 Damian Mc Fadden m MJ Lagan FC 25:47

50. 56 Srvki Bildik m M40 25:52

51. 84 Ben Duncan m MJ Drumoghill Running Club 25:54

52. 65 Aidan Kelly m M40 Swanlings 25:54

53. 38 Conor Bonner m MJ 25:56

54. 3 Gloria Donaghey f Female 55-59 Finn Valley AC 26:00

55. 135 Stephen Maguire m M40 26:07

56. 14 Gary Clarke m MO Rise 26:12

57. 34 Katrina Doherty f FO 26:13

58. 35 Patricia Mc Kenna f F40 Letterkenny AC 26:14

59. 85 Gena Matthewson f F40 Raphoe Road Runners 26:27

60. 11 Daniel Moore m MJ Lagan FC 26:29

61. 126 Shea Boyle m MJ 26:30

62. 9 Joseph Casey m M50 26:31

63. 78 Teagan Doherty f FJ 26:36

64. 129 Noreen Sharkey f F50 Letterkenny ParkRunners 26:47

65. 152 Graham Gordon m MO 26:53

66. 2 Alemda Stevenson f FO Swanlings 27:05

67. 74 Michael Bell m MO 27:12

68. 88 Jimmy O Donnell m Male 55-59 Swanlings 27:17

69. 140 Jean Mc Glinchey f Female 55-59 Letterkenny ParkRunners 27:21

70. 51 Edel Travers f F40 Tir Chonaill 27:33

71. 128 Mary Bonnar f Female 55-59 LK Park Runners 27:37

72. 7 Adam Doran m MJ Lagan FC 27:39

73. 64 Brendan Mc Shane m M50 27:57

74. 63 Declan Black m MO Run for Fun 28:27

75. 132 Frankie Murray m Male 55-59 Finn Valley AC 28:41

76. 33 Margaret Coyle f F40 Run for Fun 28:46

77. 139 Gerry Mc Taggart m M50 Run for Fun 29:53

78. 21 Dylan Doherty m MJ Lagan FC 30:14

79. 80 Riley Doherty m MJ 30:17

80. 67 Sarah Wilson f F40 30:38

81. 68 Rachel Wilson f FJ Drunoghill RC 30:39

82. 147 Darren Rodgers m MO Lagan FC 30:44

83. 37 Dean Ramsey m MJ Lagan Harps 30:47

84. 42 John Lafferty m M50 30:50

85. 130 Martina Mc Brearty f Female 55-59 LK Park Runners 31:00

86. 17 Danielle Quigley f FO RISE 31:00

87. 69 Lisa Wilson f FJ Lagan FC 31:28

88. 28 Scarlett Keys f FJ 31:28

89. 15 Brian Clarke m Male 55-59 RISE 31:50

90. 134 Margaret Mc Namee f Female 55-59 Village Runners 31:57

91. 13 Desmond Brownlie m Male 55-59 Lagan Vayyey AC 32:16

92. 1 Louise Patterson f FO 34:26

93. 76 Jack King m MJ 35:58

94. 77 Charlie Hyndman m MJ 36:02

95. 10 Amy Moore f FJ Lagan FC 37:36

96. 58 Zoe Neill f F40 37:40

97. 137 Betty McKinley f F50 41:50

98. 143 Mary Kelly f F40 43:42

99. 144 Angela Quinn f F40 43:42

100. 83 Jack Mc Connell m MJ Lagan FC 46:21

101. 39 Alex Ramsey m MJ Lagan FC 46:22

102. 79 Shéa O Leary m MJ 46:22

103. 75 Odhrán Boyle m FJ 50:47

104. 70 Chloe Wilson f FJ Lagan Harps 52:36

105. 71 Ivor Wilson m M40 Drunoghill RC 52:37

106. 151 Tommy Gallagher m MJ Lagan FC 52:38

107. 145 Ruth Cassidy f FJ Lagan FC 52:42

108. 146 Sandra Doherty f FO Lagan FC 52:43

109. 148 Caroline Gallagher f Female 45-49 52:43

110. 26 Sorcha Keys f FJ 54:54

111. 27 Clara Peoples f FJ 54:54