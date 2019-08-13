Details of 2019 Donegal Boxing Awards night announced

This year’s Donegal Boxing awards night will take place in the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny on Saturday, September 28.

These awards are to honour Donegal boxers on their achievements from September 1, 2018 up to August 31, ‘19.

A total of 28 awards will be presented on the night. This event has long been the showpiece of the Donegal boxing calendar and again a bumper crowd is expected to honour all the award winners.

Two Hall of Fame awards and two Appreciation awards will be presenting and the special guest will be announced in the coming weeks.

Again tickets are keenly priced at €25 for the four-course meal and dance and can be purchased from any member of the 15 clubs in Donegal. As always, your support is greatly appreciated.



Box Fest in Clonmany

On Friday last St. Bridget’s Boxing Club staged a very successful box fest for up and coming boxers in the community centre in Clonmany. A bumper crowd turned up to support the boxers, many of them having their first appearance in the ring.

There were 19 test matches featuring boxers from Dunree, Carrickmore, Co. Tyrone, St. Bridget’s and Donegal’s newest club, Lifford ABC who are under the guidance of former Raphoe light-weight Dennis Lafferty. They had ten young boxers in action.

A sincere thanks goes to all at St. Bridget’s for hosting the event, to all the ladies in the canteen for the tea and refreshments, and to Buncrana’s PJ Halliran who was on hand to present the young boxers with their medals.



Bronze for Carleigh Irving in Georgia

The European Schoolboy/girls Championships were staged in Tbilisi, Georgia last week and flying the flag for Donegal boxing was Illies Golden Gloves 46kg puncher Carleigh Irving.

On Tuesday Carleigh faced the durable Pinar ozkan, Turkey in her quarter-final contest and she turn in a veteran display of ringcraft when she outpointed the Turk on a 4-1 scoreline.

In her semi-final on Friday, Carleight came up against the much talked-about English boxer Jessica Keeton in what was to be a very hard fought contest.

At the close of three keenly contested rounds it was keeton’s hand that was raised in victory in a 5-0 decision.

The Donegal boxing board would like to extend best wishes to Carleigh on her success bringing back a bronze medal from a competition in which 30 countries took part.



Gallen bound for Bulgaria

Raphoe’s five times national champion and European Junior bronze medalist Leah Gallen is attending a training camp in Dublin’s National High Performance gym.

She is one of the 19 strong-squad of Irish boxers, 10 male and 9 female, who will travel to Sofia in Bulgaria for the European Youth Championships which take place from September 2 to 11.

Leah has won two national titles this season, the National Junior 2 and the National U-18s, and has been selected to box in the 69kgs division in Bulgaria. It is expected that 30 nations will take part in the championships.

Best wishes for every success goes to Leah from Raphoe Boxing Club members and coaches, and the officers of the Donegal Boxing Board.