Dylan Browne McMonagle reaches another milestone in Dingle - his 200th winner

Reigning three-times Dingle champion Dylan Browne McMonagle had to settle for runner-up spot at this year's Dingle racing festival behind high flying Co Antrim rider Sam Ewing but the Letterkenny jockey reached another milestone by notching up his 200th winner.

Dylan made it 199 when he sent the aptly named Remember Me to the front around the home turn for an easy success in the 14 furlong open. Then the appropriately named Baby Browne gave the young champion rider his 200th winner to rapturous applause in the 153cm pony race.

On Saturday afternoon Five Stone Of Lead made it a treble for Dylan as she quickened away for an easy win in the 148cm pony race. His four timer was completed as Unhinged swooped to victory in the 143cm pony race.

On Sunday afternoon Browne McMonagle was out of luck in the Dingle Derby but at the close of the meeting when the silverware was been presented Tommy O'Callaghan interviewed the modest Co Donegal jockey as he announced it was his last Dingle as a rider; there was very emotional scenes by quite a few as well as the likeable 16-year-old maestro.

There are just a few meetings left now for the National Champion before he makes his move to the next chapter in racing, the biggest stage of all, where he will be joining a big stable to further his talent and try and go all the way to the top.