Online registration for 2019 Donegal Half Marathon closes on Friday

With less than a week to go to the seventh staging of the Donegal Half Marathon in Letterkenny, those looking to secure an online entry are reminded that the cut off is 5 pm on Friday, August 16th.

Around 400 are expected to take part in the 2019 event which gets underway at 9.20 am on Sunday, August 18th, close to race headquarters at the Aura Leisure Centre.

"Entries have been coming in on a steady basis over the last few weeks and we are expecting a late surge, as has been the case in previous years," commented race director, Brendan McDaid (pictured).

"The relay event, in which three members each run 7K, has attracted a number of teams, so we are expecting big numbers this year."

The overall winner of the 2019 Donegal Half Marathon will be presented with the Dessie Larkin Perpetual Shield. Dessie Larkin, who was one of the main driving forces behind the event, died suddenly on March 18th last.

To register for the 2019 Donegal Half Marathon, log on to

https://www.njuko.net/donegal-half-marat…/select_competition