Gaoth Dobhair inflict big defeat on Bundoran in Magheragallon

Gaoth Dobhair proved far too strong for an understrength Bundoran in Magheragallon on Sunday.



Gaoth Dobhair ............. 4-21

Bundoran........................1-8



Dáire Ó Baoill, Michael Carroll, Gavin McBride and Conor Boyle scored the goals for the locals, all in the second half.

Gaoth Dobhair, who lined out with Michael Carroll and Dáire Ó Baoill in the middle of the field, had the points all but wrapped up at half time as they led 0-13 to 0-2.

Alan Russell kicked the two points for Bundoran, the game’s opening two scores. Bundoran, due to injury and holidays, fielded a weakened team and from very early it was clear they were in for a challenging afternoon.

Cian Mulligan, Michael Carroll and Odhrán MacNiallais hit the first half points for the locals.

Gaoth Dobhair did not let up in the second half as Gavin McBride, Dáire Ó Baoill, Michael Carroll and second half substitute Conor Boyle scored the goals for the impressive win.

Paul Murphy, Alan Russell, Cian McEniff scored the second half points and Russell converted a late penalty for Bundoran to ease the pain a little.



GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Christopher McFadden, Eamon McGee; Niall Friel (1-4), Dan McBride, Conor McCafferty (0-1); Michael Carroll, Dáire Ó Baoill (1-4); James O'Baoill; Gavin McBride (1-1), Seaghan Ferry; Cian Mulligan (0-4), Odhran MacNialllais (0-3,2f), Ethan Harkin (0-1). Subs: Neasan McBride for E McGee; Ronan Mac Niallais for D Ó Baoill; Ryan Kelly for C McFadden; Conor Boyle (1-1) for G McBride, Ryan Kelly for E Harkin, Daire O'Baoill for N Friel.



BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Alan Gallagher, Johnny Boyle (0-1), Matthew Duffy; Brian McHenry, Paul Murphy (0-1), Niall Carr; Ciaran McCaughey, Michael McEniff; Darragh Hoey, Timmy Govorov, Cian McEniff (0-2); Adam McGlone, Alan Russell (1-3, 1-0 pen), Paul Brennan (0-1). Subs: Barry McGowan for D Hoey, Niall Dunne for M McEniff, Jack Delaney for C McCaughey.