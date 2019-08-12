Naomh Columba bag two precious league points in Buncrana  to move out of relegation zone

Aaron Doherty and Ryan Gillespie scored the goals as Naomh Columba bagged two precious league points against struggling Buncrana, in Buncrana.



Buncrana . . . . . . . . 2-11

Naomh Columba . . . 2-13



Doherty’s goal, scored at the second attempt after his penalty strike was tipped on to the crossbar by Buncrana keeper Shaun Parker, helped Naomh Columba to a two point half-time lead.

Naomh Columba led 1-6 to 1-4 at half-time.

And Gillespie’s strike paved the way for a much needed win as Naomh Columba fight for their survival in Division Two.

Caolan McGonagle and Oisin Hegarty scored the Buncrana goals and Ben Bradley, Oran Doherty, John Campbell, Adrian Doherty and McGonagle scored the points for the Inishowen men.

The men from the South West after Sunday’s game are third from the bottom and two points ahead of Four Masters on 12 points.

The also have a game in hand on Four Masters and are equal on points with Termon with a game less played than the men from the Burn Road.

Buncrana remain firmly rooted to the foot of the table on eight points with four games still to play.



NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O Donnell; Barry Carr, Phillip Doherty, Martin Cunningham, Pauric Ward, Michael Maguire, Kieran McBrearty; Padraig Byrne (0-1,f), Fionn Gallagher; Lanty Molloy (0-2), Declan McGuire (0-2), Ronan Gillespie (0-1), Ryan Gillespie (1-2,2f), Christopher Byrne (0-3), Aaran Doherty (1-2). Subs Pauric O Neill for Ronan Gillespie, Stephen Jones for P Ward



BUNCRANA SCORERS: Caolan McGonagle 1-2, Ben Bradley 0-4, Oisin Hegarty 1-0, Oran Doherty 0-2, John Campbell, Adrian Doherty 0-1 each.