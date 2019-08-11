DONEGAL SOCCER
Finn Harps U-19s win to complete perfect weekend for underage sides
Darragh Ellison . . . on target for Finn Harps U-19s
The Finn Harps U-19s rounded off a fantastic weekend for the club’s underage sides with a 4-0 away victory over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds this afternoon.
Stephen Doherty, who recently signed a senior professional contract, scored twice while Darragh Ellison netted for the second time in four days against Sligo.
Ronan Gallagher was also among the goals for Joe Boyle’s side.
