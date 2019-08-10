Successful Saturday for Finn Harps underage sides with wins over Sligo, Derry and Drogheda

It was a good Saturday for three Finn Harps underage sides who recorded wins over Sligo Rovers, Derry City and Drogheda Utd respectively.

Declan Boyle’s U-17s had a 4-1 victory over Sligo at Finn Park after coming from a goal down to lead 3-1 at the break. Jamie McDaid, Adam McCarron and Conor Black were the first half goalscorers. Jamie Doherty netted in the second half.

Meanwhile, at Oaklands Park the Finn Harps U-15s recorded an excellent 5-2 away victory over Derry City. Paul McBride’s boys led 2-1 at the interval courtesy of goals from Aidan McCloskey and Jamie Harris. Jamie O’Donnell, Liam Donnelly (penalty) and Mark Mbuli were the second half scorers.

The biggest winners today were the Finn Harps U-13s who recorded an 8-0 win over Drogheda Utd in Killygordon. Kevin McHugh’s side were 4-0 up at the break with Shaunie Bradley on the mark twice while Shaun Patton and Tiernan McGinty also found the net. In the second half Bradley, son of former Harps senior player Shane, completed his hat-trick while Diezel Long and Darragh Coyle also scored.

Harps will now be hoping that their U-19s can complete a clean sweep of victories this weekend when Joe Boyle’s team takes on Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds tomorrow (kick-off 2.00).