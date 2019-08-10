Setanta cruise into another county hurling final with big win over Buncrana

Setanta are back in another Donegal Senior Hurling Championship final following Friday night's semi-final win over Buncrana in MacCumhaill Park.

Setanta . . . . . . . . . 4-19

Buncrana . . . . . . . 1-12



Last year’s beaten finalists and championship favourites had 16 points to spare at the finish.

And as the scoreline suggests the men from the Cross were in a different class to the surprise semi-finalists from Inishowen.

To their credit though fighting a losing battle from very early Buncrana never gave up and 1-12 is a credible enough score against a star studded Setanta out.

Setanta boasted three county men - Danny Cullen, Niall Cleary and Bernard Lafferty as well as former county men Martin Bonner, Davin Flynn, Kevin Campbell and Gerard Gilmore.

And they had eight different scorers with the full-forward-line of Davin Flynn, flanked by Mark Devine and Kevin Campbell, accounting for 4-12 of their total.

Buncrana had just three marksmen - Jack O’Loughlin 0-9, Dylan Duffy 1-2 and P J McCarron 0-1.

Setanta were also without their long term injured scoring ace Declan Coulter.

The winners led by 12 points at half-time and had one foot in the final after completely dominating the half to go in 2-12 to 0-7 at the interval.

Flynn and Devine scored the goals and Campbell, Flynn, Danny Cullen, Gerard Gilmore, Niall Cleary and Bernard Lafferty posted the points.

Jack O'Loughlin hit five of Buncrana's points and Dylan Duffy knocked over the other two.

Although P J McCarron hit the first point of the second half within seconds of the resumption Setanta soon found their rhythm again.

Kevin Campbell converted from a close-in free before Mark Devine got on the end of a good move to pounce for goal number three.

That was on 35 minutes and though Buncrana responded with a goal and two points Setanta hit a goal and four to stretch their lead to 14 points, 4-17 to 1-11.

Davin Flynn netted the fourth Setanta goal with a little under three minutes of normal time remaining.

Jack O'Loughlin scored a late point for Buncrana before Bernard Lafferty and Flynn brought down the curtain on the scoring in injury time.



SETANTA: Ciaran Bellew; Mark Callaghan, Simon McMenamin, Denim Rowan; Steven McBride, Martin Bonner, Niall Cleary (0-1); Richie Kee (0-1), Michael Donoghue; Bernard Lafferty (0-2), Danny Cullen (0-2), Gerard Gilmore (0-1); Mark Devine (2-0), Davin Flynn (2-3,1f), Kevin Campbell (0-9, 9f). Subs: Justin McBride for M Donoghue 48; Patrick Moss for M Devine 60.

BUNCRANA: Tom Clare; Niall Doherty, Aedan Stokes, Oisin Hegarty; James Doherty, Sam Doherty, Conor Grant; P J McCarron (0-1), Paul Nelson; Cathal Walsh, Jack O’Loughlin (0-9,7f), Oisin Grant; Dylan Duffy (1-2), Stephen Nelson, Aaron Craig. Sub: Patrick Wilson for S Nelson 44

REFEREE: James Connors (St Eunans)