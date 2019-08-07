Finn Harps' trip to leaders Dundalk to feature live on eirSport

Finn Harps' next league game at leaders Dundalk on Friday, August 16 is to be broadcast live on eirSport.

It will be the Donegal club's third time to feature live on eirSport in recent weeks - and amazingly they are going for a third win in a row on the channel.

They won 1-0 at Waterford FC last month and a week later, they were back in front of the eirSport cameras and beat Derry City 1-0 in Ballybofey.

Those victories, coupled with last Friday night's impressive win over Bohemians, have moved Harps six points clear of relegation rivals UCD.

This Friday night, attentions turn to the FAI Cup opener at Shamrock Rovers.

Then the following weekend, they play Dundalk at Oriel Park with kick-off time now changed to 8pm.

In all, eirSport have announced three live fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Waterford v Shamrock Rovers, which was postponed on Friday, May 31, has been rescheduled for Monday, August 19 at the Regional Sports Centre, with kick-off at 8pm. This fixture will also be broadcast live on eirSport.

Also, the Dublin Derby between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians on Friday, August 16 at Tallaght Stadium, with kick-off at 8pm, will also be broadcast live on eirSport.

Meanwhile, the Cork City v Waterford Premier Divisision game, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, June 9, has been rescheduled for Monday, September 2 at Turner's Cross, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Due to Derry City's progression to the EA SPORTS Cup final, Derry City v Bohemians on Friday, September 13 has been postponed and a new date will be announced in due course.