Donegal U-14 camogie team get their season off to a winning start

Donegal U-14s got their camogie season off to a winning start at the weekend when they enjoyed success at the annual Marian McStay Tournament in Armagh.

Hosted by the Granemore GAA club this competition involves teams from across Ulster and Donegal played in Division four along with Tyrone (B) and Cavan (B).

For many of the girls it was their first time out in a Donegal jersey and some nerves were evident in the first game when they played Tyrone.

The sides were level at the break but Donegal kicked on in the second half to win with a goal to spare, 1-3 to 0-3.

Against Cavan in their second game, Donegal were comfortable winners which put them through to the Division 4 final where Tyrone B again provided the opposition.

Donegal got off to the perfect start and hit 1-3 without reply in the opening ten minutes. That gave them the platform to go on and record a well deserved win.

Captains on the day were Amy Porter and Allanah Curran (Burt) and vice captain was Louise Doherty (Letterkenny Gaels). Payer of the tournament (Div 4) went to Sarah Lambe (St Eunans)

Team manager is Aideen Quinn and she was assisted on Saturday by Manus O’Donnell.

They will return to action on Saturday, August 17 at a development blitz in Monaghan.