Still plenty to play for at top and bottom of Donegal All-County League Division Three

There is still plenty to play for in the Yes Chef Catering Division Three All County League at the top and the bottom.

Burt are still in pole position at the top with a point to spare over Downings, both winning at the weekend.

Malin would seem to be the only other team in serious contention but they are three points adrift of Downings and four behind Malin with just three games left. However, there is a big game at the top still to play with Downings hosting Burt in the final game.

At the bottom Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses look doomed as they are four points adrift of safety with just four games left. Naomh Ultan are also in big trouble especially as they have a very tough run-in, facing the three top teams in the division.

RESULTS

Naomh Brid 1-14, Red Hughs 1-14

Naomh Colmcille 2-10, St Marys Convoy 1-11

Downings 0-15, Naomh Ultan 1-7

Malin 3-16, Gaeil Fhánada 3-16

Burt 2-12, N Muire (L Rosses) 1-11