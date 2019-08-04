Letterkenny Gaels edge closer to promotion after big win over Carndonagh

Letterkenny Gaels kept their promotion hopes alive with a great win at a sunkissed Pairc na nGael on Sunday afternoon.

Letterkenny Gaels 2-15

Carndonagh 0-06

The visitors started brightest with two well taken scores, one from Christopher McDaid and another from Cathal Nelson. The Gaels then hit stride with 1-6 without reply, 1-2 from Ronan Frain, two Conor McBrearty points and three from Mark Hunter. Carndonagh did respond with two more scores during this period.

Shay Doherty then joined the scoring act with a well worked score on his weaker left foot before a goal from the same man left the half time score 2-9 to 0-4 points.

The visitors were first to raise the white flag in the second half with two scores from Cathal Doherty and Joe McKinney. Hunter added to his first half tally with a good strike from the right. This was followed by two McBrearty scores, one from a free. Hunter then struck again, closely followed by a point from substitute Gerard Gibbons. McBrearty added the final score of the game to leave it 2-15 to 0-6 points.

Letterkenny Gaels: Shane Graham, Aaron Stewart, Darren Hunter, Anthony Diver, Diarmuid Cahill, Brian Diver, Sean McDonagh (0-1) Ciaran Cannon, Conor Browne, Shay Doherty (1-1) Ronan Frain, (1-2) John Doran, Brendan O’Brien, Conor McBrearty (0-7,6f) Mark Hunter (0-4). Subs: Sean Crossan for McBrearty, Ciaran Lynch for Stewart, Gerard Gibbons (0-1) for Browne.

Carndonagh: Daniel McCallion, Ryan Davenport, Liam Shiels, Nathan McLarkey, Darragh Browne, Padraig Doherty, Oliver McConalogue, James McMonagle, Richard Cunningham, Christopher McDaid (0-2), Joe McKinney (0-2), Keith Norris (0-1) Michael Nelson (0-1)Cathal Doherty, Dermot McGonagle.

Referee: Trevor Maloney (Buncrana)