Ardara recover from shaky start to win and stay top of Division Two

Ardara survived a choppy start when they conceded two relatively early goals to eventually record a valuable home win over Termon.



Ardara 1-15

Termon 2-5



They led by 1-7 to 2-2 at the interval but outscored their opponents by 0-8 to 0-3 to carve a comprehensive win.

Goals from Aiden Sweeney and Ricky Gallager pushed Termon to a 2-2 to 0-4 lead after just 18 minutes, before an answering goal from the impressive Lorcan O’Donnell settled the home side’s nerves.

Ardara were much more composed after the break and cantered clear to put them a point ahead of chasing St Naul’s whom they will meet next week.



Ardara scorers: C J Molloy (0-4), Lorcan O’Donnell (1-1), Niall McCrossan (0-4), Tomas Boyle (0-2), J R Molloy (0-1), Nicholas Maguire (0-1), Robbie Adair (0-1), Peter McNelis (0-1).



Termon scorers: Caolan McDaid (0-5) Aidan Sweeney (1-0), Ricky Gallagher (1-0).