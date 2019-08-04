Buncrana resurgence continues with another big win at home to Aodh Ruadh

Buncrana looked doomed for relegation a few weeks back but back-to-back wins against Ardara and Aodh Ruadh have thrown them a lifeline.

Buncrana 2-12

Aodh Ruadh 2-9

Scarvey is becoming a dangerous place for travelling teams as Aodh Ruadh found out to their cost.

This was a thoroughly deserved win for the home side who turned over with a 1-6 to 0-5 lead and it took a late goal from the Ballyshannon lads to put a semblance of respectability on matters.

Once again John Campbell was a major figure for the winners and he was well supported by the returned Caolan McGonagle.

Jack O’Loughlin also put in a great shift while goalscorers Philip Patton and Diarmuid McInerney were prominent for the losers.

John Campbell grabbed the Buncrana goal with McGonagle also hitting an important three pointer as they make a spirited fight to stay in Division Two. The win takes them within two points of Four Masters and Naomh Columba and they have two games in hand on Four Masters and have to play Naomh Columba home and away.

Buncrana scorers: John Campbell (1-2), Caolan McGonagle (1-0), Jack O’Loughlin (0-2), Ben Bradley (0-2), Odhran Doherty (0-2) Matthew Mulholland (0-2), J P McKenna (0-2)

Aodh Ruadh scorers: Philip Patton (1-5,3f,) Diarmuid McInerney (1-1), Shane McGrath (0-1), Paddy Gillespie (0-1), Michael McKenna (0-1)