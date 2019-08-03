Third place for Finn Harps U-13s at NI Super Cup

The Finn Harps U-13s wrapped up their games in the Super Cup NI in Coleraine by winning their 3rd/4th place play-off.

Kevin McHugh’s boys won 5-1 to secure third place at the prestigious football tournament. Shaunie Bradley scored twice while Aaron McLaughlin, Shaun Patton and Joel Gibson were also among the goals.

The boys are back in the National League next week with a home game against Drogheda.