Dungloe hit three goals as they get better of Termon at the Burn Road

Conor Greene, Adam Neely and Barry Curran scored the goals as Dungloe maintained their push for survival with a big win over Termon at the Burn Road.



Termon ……….. 1-10

Dungloe………...3-7

This was a big win from the Rosses men who came from one point down at half-time to win by three in a highly competitive end-to-end encounter from the first whistle to the last.

The win moves them into fifth place in the table level on points on Termon on 12 points but ahead on score difference with a game less played.

The locals shaded the opening half thanks to three points from Daire McDaid, two from Caolan McDaid and one from James Doherty.

Adam Neely (3) and Gerard Walsh, Noel McBride scored the points for Dungloe, who lost the inspirational Darren Curran just before half-time.

Dungloe got the second half off to a lively start with two goals in the space of two minutes.

Conor Greene netted the first on 38 minutes after Darren Curran broke from midfield to set him up for a 1-6 to 0-7 lead.

And two minutes later and seconds after Curran was black carded for a trip, an Adam Neely long punt went through the hands of Michael Boyle to leave Dungloe seven ahead, 2-6 to 0-7.

But one minute later the locals were back in the game when Shane Doherty with his first touch polished off a good move which started with a penetrating Aiden Sweeney run from deep.

Termon kept chipping away and with when Caolan McDaid converted a free it was all square in the final quarter.

Caolan McDaid had taken over the free taking role in the absence of Daire McDaid, who did not appear for the second period after tweaking his hamstring late in the first half.

But despite being a man down following the dismissal of Noel McBride, Dungloe finished strong with Dylan Sweeney kicking a fine point and Barry Curran polishing off a sweeping move with goal number three.

That was on 58 minutes and despite late Termon pressure Dungloe held out for two big league points.

Caolan McDaid kicked a late point for Termon with literally the last kick of the game.

This was an all round good team performance from Dungloe who had standout performances from Barry Curran, Adam Neely, Noel McBride, Gerard Walsh and goalkeeper Danny Rodgers, who pulled off two brilliant saves in each half and also plucked a close-in Caolan McDaid free late in the game from above the crossbar.

Aidan Sweeney, Ricky Gallagher, Caolan McDaid and Daire McDaid (while on the field) all turned in big performances for the locals who will be disappointed to have dropped the points at home.



DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers; Christy Greene, Matthew Ward, Jack Scally; Jason Darren Curran, Conor O'Donnell, Barry Curran (1-0); Hugh Moy, Noel McBride (0-1); David McCarron; Adam Neely (1-4,2f), Gerard Walsh (0-1); Oisin Bonner, Conor Greene (1-0), Mark Curran). Subs: Jason McBride for C O’Donnell (28 inj); Sean McGee for O Bonner h/t); Dylan Sweeney (0-1) for D Curran 40, bcard; Shaun Wallace for M Curran 52 inj); Oisin Bonner C Greene 55)



TERMON: Michael Boyle; Caolan Gallagher, Kevin McDaid; Sean O’Donnell; Ricky Gallagher, Aidan Sweeney, Nathan McElwaine; Jimmy Gallagher, Oisin Cassidy; Ryan McFadden (0-1,f), James Doherty (0-1), Stephen McElwaine; Daire McDaid (0-3,1f,1’45’), Anthony McGrenra, Caolan McDaid (0-5,2f). Subs: Johnny McCafferty for D McDaid h/t, inj; Shane Doherty (1-0) for R McFadden 39; Daniel Connaghan for A McGrenra 43.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)