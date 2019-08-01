Raffaele Cretaro's unlucky suspension annoys Harps boss Ollie Horgan

Influential player Raffaele Cretaro will miss Friday’s big game for Finn Harps against Bohemians - due to a controversial suspension.

The Sligo native has been given a one game ban having collected five yellow cards.

Cretaro was shown a yellow card in a game between Derry and Harps at the Brandywell, but the referee subsequently acknowledged that a mistake was made.

Manager Ollie Horgan said: “The referee got the wrong player. To his credit the referee informed us, and Raf, and put it in his referee’s report. We informed the discipline unit in the FAI. But the referee’s report never reached the table which is very disappointing.

“We brought it to their attention again when Raf picked up his fifth booking (which was in reality his fourth) . Raf himself is devastated.”

He added: “Our last contact with the discipline unit was that the matter is now closed. But the matter was never opened.”

Stressing that there are “good people” in the discipline unit, he felt that it needs an “overhaul”.