Kilcar need just two wins for Division One League title

With most teams down to the last four or five league games in all divisions, Kilcar could be just one win away from taking the Democrat Cup once again when they host Cloughaneely on Sunday in Towney.

At present they are five points clear and while Sunday's encounter is their last home game, they should be able to get the other two points on the road to Glenswilly, Milford and Naomh Conaill.

The bigger battle is at the bottom. Milford look doomed while St Michaels are also in a spot of bother. They have a huge game this Sunday when they host MacCumhaills, who are two points ahead of them in the table.

Cloughaneely have hauled themselves clear for now but Bundoran and Glenswilly are stilll in the mix, but have games in hand.

In Division Two Ardara's defeat on Sunday last has seen the table squeezed up once more with just a point separating the top four. Killybegs have no game this weekend and could find themselves back in third or fourth place by Sunday evening. Ardara will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Termon; St Nauls have neighbours Four Masters in Mountcharles while Aodh Ruadh travel to Buncrana, who shocked Ardara last week.

The Inishowen side are battling for survival, and just like Division One, there are a good few teams in the mix. Four Masters desperately need points while Naomh Columba are finding it hard to win at home. Termon and Dungloe meet on Friday night in a backlog game and both need the points to get away from the dogfight.

There are also four or five teams in contention for promotion in Division Three with Burt still in pole position while Downings, Convoy, Malin and Naomh Brid are still in the hunt.

At the bottom Naomh Ultan are not going to give up easily as they showed against Naomh Brid last weekend and with Daniel Gallagher back and Alan Lyons not far away, they could stage a miraculous recovery.