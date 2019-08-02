Shane Carr remembers 2003 and the start of the new-look Donegal

Donegal have good memories of McHale Park, Castlebar on championship day. Their only other game there was back in 2003 when they met Galway in an All-Ireland quarter-final replay and came away three points winners - 0-14 to 0-11.

They were thankful to half-back Shane Carr right at the end of the game as he got back to take the ball off the line as Galway threatened to spoil the party. Donegal had led by seven points at one stage in the second half but were hanging on at the finish.

Speaking this week the Four Masters man says he doesn't remember an awful lot about the game but did remember the goalline save at the end.

"I don't remember a whole lot. I remember big Walsh (Kevin) kicking the equaliser in Croke Park the week before. We should have won that game," says Carr.

"It was massive that time. I remember going down and crowds on the road were mental. And it wasn't that Mayo were involved.

"You can just imagine the crowds that will be going down this weekend. It will be savage.

"In fairness Mayo would fill it on their own if they got a chance."

Back in 2003 the Donegal team travelled on the day but it is different now as county teams overnight for most games.

"We had no overnight in Mayo. We went down in the morning and came back after the game," said Carr.

"We didn't actually play well that day, but we were on top of them.

"We were well in control, but then we left one behind us in Croke Park against Armagh (in the All-Ireland semi-final).

"It was a big chance. For that era as a team that was our All-Ireland," he says.

Carr had come into the Donegal set-up in Declan Bonner's first term in charge. They had lost the Ulster final of 1998, but were threatening in the early Noughties, getting to a quarter-final in 2002 and losing out to Dublin after a replay.

And then in 2003, they got to the All-Ireland semi-final with Brian McEniff back at the helm and there was a good group of players available at the time.

Asked about McEniff, Carr says: "He seemed to be lucky in a way. He came in on a breeze. There were good footballers at the time, Adrian Sweeney; John Gildea was going well at the time. John Gildea was a big player at that time. And you had Eddie (Adrian Sweeney) inside. You had Roper working and Christy Toye came in around that time too."

Asked to compare that team to the players of today, he says: "Hard to call. It's the physique that they have now. It's the training that they are doing away from training. Them gym sessions, we did none of them," said Carr, who feels that the preparation didn't change at intercounty level in Donegal until Jim McGuinness took over.

"I always say that Jim McGuinness learned from the Armagh team of our era. The condition that Armagh were in them years. They were ahead of us. They probably weren't as good a footballing team, but they were physically stronger. They sort of bullied us out of it really.

"I would say that was where Jim took his mentality from. Armagh were ahead of their time and that's why they won the All-Ireland that year.

"If you look back at it we weren't physically strong enough to go toe to toe with them. We had strength but it was that little bit extra in the gym we hadn't done. It wasn't in our DNA then."

But he is very impressed with the way Donegal and the county team have developed over the past decade and the quality of player that is being produced.

"They can all play ball. They are at the top table now and you would think that they are going to stay there. Look at the last 10 years, I have a couple of caddies there and it is nearly an annual trip to Clones for the Ulster final. We stop in the same places. It is like the norm. It wasn't the norm before that.

"It is a bad year that you don't get a couple of trips to Croke Park."

Looking ahead to Saturday next and the trip to Castlebar, which will be more relaxed for Shane, he bemoans the loss of Killybegs flyer Eoghan Bán Gallagher.

"Eoghan Bán is a big loss. He's a grand footballer. You know he's exciting. He is the kinda player that will see you quicken your step when you're going to a game.

"No more than (Michael) Murphy; he's a different animal altogether.

"It is disappointing and it must be disappointing for him," said Carr, who said he hoped that rumours about Patrick McBrearty were not true. "In fairness that's what happened us last year when McBrearty was out. He is a marquee forward.

"Oisin Gallen is a fine footballer but I wouldn't like to see him starting either. I would rather see him coming in," said Carr, who has been impressed by Michael Langan and Jason McGee.

"If you could afford to play them around midfield, you could play Murphy further in. Hopefully, McBrearty will be okay," said Carr.

Asked about Murphy and his ability, Carr revealed that he had played agaisnt him once.

"I would have liked to have played alongside him. I marked him once (in a club league game). Maybe you shouldn't repeat this but Don Monaghan was full-back and he (Murphy) had him wrecked. I went back in to mark him. Murphy, I would say, was only 16 or 17.

"He threw a forearm across me. I was thinking, gee, there's some power here. Because we were thinking he was just a caddie.

"He had that physical presence, even at that stage. And the skill level he has.

"I go up and down to Mayo a good bit with work and there is always an argument with the Mayo ones about Murphy and Aidan O'Shea. There's no argument at all.

"I say to them if they had Michael Murphy instead of Aidan O'Shea they would probably have won three of the last six or seven All-Irelands. And they would have."

As for the Mayo team, Carr feels that they are a spent force.

"I think the legs are gone on that Mayo team. I watched them against Meath and they weren't getting around the field. If they weren't good enough to beat that Roscommon team at home.

"I would say Mayo will be in it up to half-time. But I still think we will burn them in the second half.

"You would be hoping that Donegal would get a crack at Dublin.

He feels that the scheduling of the Super 8s and the All-Ireland semi-final a week later is crazy. "It is not fair. I don't why they are doing it as there are only a few counties involved. I know they made the change to give more time for the clubs, but they will have to look at it again."

Shane Carr is a busy man these days with four sons playing at various age groups for Four Masters and the word coming from coaches is that they are chips off the old block or maybe even better.

They will be in Castlebar on Saturday and win or lose there will be a trip to Dublin the following weekend as second son Turlough is playing in the half-time Cumann na mBunscol game.

Hopefully, they will be going there also to support Donegal.

Sunday August 10th 2003

Donegal 0-14

Galway 0-11

Donegal had to defend their lead in the final ten minutes as they overcame Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final replay in McHale Park, Castlebar.

Donegal were in control after a very good opening half after which they led 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time and in a good third quarter stretched that lead to 0-14 to 0-7, but they then failed to score in the final 23 minutes to give their supporters some worries.

Galway created some goal chances and in the final minute Shane Carr got back to take the ball off the line and save his team's bacon.

Barry Monaghan at centre-half-back was named man of the match for the way he kept Padraic Joyce quiet.

DONEGAL: Tony Blake; Niall McCready, Raymond Sweeney, Damien Diver; Shane Carr, Barry Monaghan, Kevin Cassidy; John Gildea, Brendan Boyle (0-1); Christy Toye (0-2), Michael Hegarty (0-2), Paul McGonigle; Brian Roper, Adrian Sweeney (0-4,2f), Brendan Devenney (0-5,3f). Subs., John Haran for McGonigle 58; Colm McFadden for Devenney 64; Kevin Rafferty for Hegarty 68; Jim McGuinness for Toye 71

GALWAY: A Keane; K Fitzgerald, G Fahey, M Comer; D Meehan, R Fahey, K Brady; K Walsh (0-2,1f), J Bergin; P Clancy (0-1), P Joyce (0-2,1f), M Clancy; D Savage (0-1), M Meehan (0-2,1'45'), M Donnellan (0-3,1f). Subs: S Og de Paor for Brady 40; J Fallon for Savage 45; N Joyce for P Clancy 70.

REFEREE: Paddy Russell (Tipperary)

ATENDANCE: 28,300