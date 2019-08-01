Young Donegal boxers off to Georgia to box for Ireland

Donegal boxers off to Europe

The European Schoolboy and Girls Championships are being staged in Tbilisi, Georgia from August 2 to August 12.

Donegal will be represented at the championships by the talented Illies Golden Gloves boxer Carleigh Irving. The 46 kgs puncher has won two National titles this year at 46 and 47 kgs.

Also travelling as vice-captain is Ballyshannon’s Thomas Ward in the 68kgs category. Thomas is attached to the Carrickmore Boxing Club in Co Tyrone

Donegal face Kildare in Clonmany

The county Donegal boxing board bring the curtain down on another very successful season on Friday week, with a boxing match against Kildare in Clonmany.

The match on August 10 is part of the Clonmany festival programme and is in the Clonmany Community Centre.

The first fight in the 12 bout card is timed for 2 pm. Boxers in the weight range from 42 kgs to 85 kgs will feature in what has the makings of an action packed afternoon of boxing.

Matchmaker county coach Dominic McCafferty will have the full programme of bouts finalised by this weekend.

Annual award night

This years Donegal boxing awards night will take place in the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny, on Saturday September 28.

A total of 24 awards will be presented on the night which has long been the showpiece of the Donegal boxing calendar.

Two Hall of Fame awards and two appreciation awards will also be presented and this year’s special guest will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are once again keenly priced at €25 for a four course meal and dance and are available from any of the county’s 15 clubs.