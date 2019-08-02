Donegal the favourites but be wary of Mayo spirit - Martin Carney

Martin Carney is always a good place to start if you want to gauge the mood in Mayo ahead of the big game.

The former double Ulster championship winner with his native Donegal and a four-time Connacht championship winner with his adopted Mayo, lives in Castlebar

He has been domiciled in the west for well over three decades and is close to the Mayo GAA scene.

The former Aodh Ruadh clubman feels the form guide suggests a Donegal win but he warns that Declan Bonner and Donegal would be foolish to underestimate Mayo.

“There is no great degree of optimism going on Mayo’s current form,” said the former RTE Sunday Game analysts

“Mayo have played five games in the championship and they won three of them and lost two of them and though he has never come out publicly on the matter I know James Horan (Mayo manager) was ragging with the Roscommon defeat.

“Mayo dominated that game and kicked something like 17 wides. The loss of that game was a major setback to Mayo because the Qualifiers was the last thing an ageing Mayo team with a number of injuries needed..

“But they came through the Qualifiers with wins over Down in Newry and Armagh in Castlebar, neither of the performances over impressive. They went to Kerry in the first of the Super 8 games and lost heavily and they beat Meath, the last day, in Croke Park, without breaking any delph.

“But they are now going into their last game at home with a chance of qualifying for an All-Ireland semi-final. They were delighted when Donegal and Kerry drew. That was a really good result for Mayo, it really opened up the race for the semi-final spot.

“Donegal have been playing delightful football this season. I have seen a good few of their games and I have been really impressed with the brand of football they are playing.

“Sure last weekend’s game against Kerry was a game from the Gods and one of the best games of football I have seen in years.

“But Donegal have injuries and so have Mayo though by all accounts a number of the Mayo walking wounded are on the way back.

“Diarmuid O’Connor is back in training after breaking a bone in his wrist back in May; it is about eight weeks ago. Patrick Durcan missed a number of games with a quad injury and Matthew Ruane has also been sidelined for eight weeks too.

“They have all returned to training in the last week or so but it is not clear where they are at. There is very little coming out of the camp. I’m very friendly with Seamus O’Shea, Aidan and Seamie’s father and he will tell you the boys never discuss injuries or anything about the team.

“From what I gather it is the same all over and it is about giving as little away as possible to the opposition. Does it make any difference, I’m not sure it makes one iota of a difference.

“If those lads are back for Mayo, they will make a difference; they are all important and key players. Diarmuid O’Connor was having a good season and is the engine in the team and Patrick Durcan and Matthew Ruane give the team great pace around the middle of the field.”

The 1972 and ‘74 Ulster winner with Donegal is also well aware of Declan Bonner’s injury woes this week and in particular the loss of Eoghan Bán Gallagher, a player he rates very highly.

“Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty are genuinely seen as players that Donegal cannot afford to be without and are irreplaceable. I would put Eoghan Bán Gallagher in that category too.

“I remember the first time I laid eyes on him. It was a few years ago, in an FBD League game in Ballina. He was playing for IT Sligo against Mayo.

“I was really taken that day by his pace and his drive and attacking ability. I think he is a huge loss and I would put him in the same category as Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty; without him Donegal do not pose the same threat from the back.”

Mayo have a number of young players that have broken into the team this season.

Fionn McDonagh, Ciaran Treacy and James Carr are the players in question and they have all made their mark at various times during the league and championship campaigns.

“They are good young footballers and they have all come up through the development squad system. Of the three of them James Carr is the most interesting. He is from Ardagh a junior B club, the lowest level club in the county. He won an All-Ireland U-21 with Mayo in 2016 and has been injured for the last couple of years and is only back playing again this year.”

Martin Carney also feels the fact the game is in McHale Park, and a home game for Mayo, is something that should not bother Donegal too much.

“They have a poor record in McHale Park. They lost to Roscommon this year in the championship in McHale Park and they lost to Galway last year also in the championship. They just don’t play well in McHale Park, I think it is too tight for them.”

The form guide may suggest a Donegal win but with the uncertainty on the injury front in both counties the form book could be out the window by the time Saturday comes around.

“On form, Donegal are the form team and the favourites and rightly so but given this group of Mayo players’ unbelievable spirit and character as they have shown down in recent years, Donegal would be wise to be wary.”