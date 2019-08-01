Declan Bonner has faith in his Donegal squad for battle of Castlebar

Donegal face Mayo on Saturday evening in Elverys McHale Park, Castlebar, in the last of their All-Ireland quarter-final qualifiers games.

It is a third game in the qualifiers for both Donegal and Mayo and the prize could not be greater.

A place in the All-Ireland semi-final the following weekend and the prospect of a meeting with either Dublin or Tyrone is the reward for the winner.

In the case of Donegal a draw will do, but for Mayo it is crystal clear. It is a must win game.

Donegal were in a similar boat last year going into the last of the quarter-final qualifiers. And with 15 minutes to go against Tyrone in Ballybofey, Donegal, the Ulster champions, looked destined for the last four after Paddy McGrath put them four up.

But in an amazing turnaround Tyrone blitzed Declan Bonner’s side to run out seven point winners, in an 11 point turnaround in a little over a quarter of an hour.

After having the rug pulled from under his charges last season Donegal manager Declan Bonner is under no illusion as to the enormity of Saturday evening’s shootout in the west.

“It is a huge match for us on Saturday night and it is a huge match for Mayo and is a winner-takes-all tie and you have to get prepared and you have to get ready and hope it gets you over the line,” said the Donegal boss at Monday afternoon’s pre-game press briefing in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

The Donegal boss is happy enough with the way preparations have gone though he did admit to being happy to have had the two week break from Kerry game.

“Preparations have gone well enough but we were delighted to get the two week break as I’m sure Mayo were. They had something like five games in five weeks and it is something that needs to be looked at.

“We have to remember these are amateur sportsmen playing at a very high level and it takes a lot of time to get the bodies recovered.

“These boys have to go back into work on a Monday morning after maybe not getting home until late on Sunday night from Croke Park at say 12 or 1 o’clock and have to be back at work the following morning at 8 o’clock.

“They don’t have the luxury of a professional lifestyle and be able to get their recovery done on a Monday morning before starting in to preparing for the next game.

“It is something that needs to be looked at because these are high octane games and the body takes a fair old battering.

“I do believe we do need a bigger gap between games and the winners on Saturday night will be out again six days later in an All-Ireland semi-final whoever is lucky enough to come out on the right side of the result.”

Donegal eased back into training last week after the Kerry game and the 1-20 drawn match.

And they had two sessions over the weekend and have a couple more sessions this week before heading to the Castlebar.

One of Declan Bonner’s biggest concerns this week was his walking wounded

Donegal started the Kerry game without Eoghan Bán Gallagher - out for the rest of the season - Neil McGee and Paddy McGrath and in the course of the game lost midfielders Jason McGee and Hugh McFadden to injury. McGee in the first half and McFadden early in the second.

The Donegal boss refused to comment on the fitness of individual players but expressed the view he hopes to have a fully fit squad to select from (apart from Eoghan Bán)

“I’m not going to comment about individual injuries. But I will tell where we are at this minute.

“The players that did not play the weekend of the Kerry match are all in contention and that is all I can really say.

“There are still two sessions to go and there are at least three or four players we are going to have to check on.

“They are on the mend and we are very hopeful of having them. The extra week has been a big help; if it was a case the game was at the weekend they would have been very doubtful.

“But all I will say is that we are hopeful of having a fully fit squad apart from Eoghan Bán to pick from.”

However, the manager insisted the players who replaced Neil McGee, Paddy McGrath and Eoghan Bán Gallagher and had come on for Jason McGee and Hugh McFadden against Kerry had done well and that what the squad was about.

“From the Wednesday night prior to the Kerry game up to half-time against Kerry we were down five or six players.

“You may expect one or two but it was just one of those weeks and you have to dust yourself down and go at it.

“But the lads that came in we really trust them. Caolan Ward has played an awful lot of football and he has been unfortunate not to have got more game time. It was just that Neil (McGee), Paddy (McGrath) and Eoghan Bán (Gallagher) were playing so well.

“He came in against Kerry, did well and showed what he is capable of. You wait your chance, when it comes you go after it and these lads have worked so hard over the last couple of months to make sure they were right when the opportunity came along.

“We have kept a small squad and I know Caolan is probably tired listening to me but any player in that group at any given time will get an opportunity.

“When that opportunity comes you have to be ready and I knew those lads would be ready because they have trained at a high level.

“The training has been at such a high level and high intensity that they were sharp and ready for it.

“I know there is a difference of training at a high level and match time on any given day. But the training and the inhouse games were as close as you could get to a competitive game.”

When asked about Saturday’s opponents the Donegal boss said for long periods against Roscommon in the Connacht championship he felt Mayo were the better side and had the look of winners about them.

“There was a huge amount of hype after winning the National League and beating Kerry in the final.

“It's going to be a difficult proposition and we know that. They are an experienced side and you can name almost 13 or 14 of their starting 15 right away.

“They have been playing well in spells. Down in Kerry, they were disappointing in that first half.

“But they are a serious team. We're under no illusions and to me it is a 50-50 game.”

Donegal manager Declan Bonner