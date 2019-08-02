MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: The real championship begins on Saturday

For those of us that played championship when there was no back door or group phases, Super 8s, each game, especially during the summer, would have been regarded as your last. Going into championship games meant leaving nothing behind, doing whatever was asked to get the job done and get to the next round.

Now teams tailor their training programmes to make sure they peak for the right time of the year. The Super 8s allows the teams at the top end of the spectrum to do that.

On Saturday evening in Castlebar the championship becomes that, all or nothing, that many talk about; there are no more chances after this; win or get back to the drawing board.

Donegal go to Mayo knowing that they have to be at their best if their summer is to stretch for at least another weekend It was never going to be easy regardless whether you beat Kerry or not. Mayo were always going to have a say in who went through to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

They (Mayo) have been battle hardened for the last number of years. They went out of the championship early last year with so many expectations. James Horan was brought back and while he kept faith with many of the older lads he has also introduced a number of their successful U-20 sides of the last few years. They played for five weekends in-a-row, doing enough each weekend to get through and while they did get a hammering at the hands of Kerry they came out fighting once again to get the better of a Meath side who gave Donegal all they wanted a few weeks ago in Ballybofey.

In that time that Mayo played those five games, Donegal played three. Many might consider the fact that Donegal were rested that they would have the upper hand, but then there are those who would argue that you can’t beat playing games week after week. Players get to the pace of the game much quicker, they are sharper to the ball and better in front of goal.

They don’t train during the week. Yes they may pick up injuries, but it’s more about managing the bodies and the injuries and getting through the games and players become much better prepared for the next game when they are in competition week after week.

This game is the pick of the weekend. Kerry will go to Navan and pick up two handy points and I have no doubt increase their goal and points ratio. Cork and Roscommon play out a meaningless game in Pairc Ui Rinn and Dublin go to Omagh to meet Tyrone to see who comes out on top.

If you are Tyrone you’re happy to come second and show little of what you would hope to bring to an All-Ireland final in another four weeks. Dublin will just show up and continue to do what they do best. The fact that they play on Sunday allows them to know who they will meet in the All-Ireland semi-final.

For a change very little has come out of the Mayo camp since the Meath victory in Croke Park. They, too, have had a lot of injuries but they would have accepted having Donegal in Castlebar with an opportunity to get to the semi-final a long time ago.

I am sure many of the established Mayo players might have thought their chances of another semi-final were long gone and they will be the players that will drive the rest on, the likes of Keith Higgins, Aidan O’Shea, Andy Moran and Cillian O’Connor. They know they were only a kick of a ball away from stopping the Dubs in 2017; they know they don’t have many years left and it takes time to blood new players through, time they don’t have.

So expect everything plus a bit more to be fired at Donegal on Saturday evening. Donegal, for their part, have had a good year; promotion from division two as champions, another Ulster championship and the opportunity to make the last four in the championship.

The injuries in the last few weeks have set us back, especially that of Eoghan Bán, who was a huge miss in Croke Park against Kerry and hopefully he will make a full and speedy recovery. The loss of Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Jason McGee, Hugh McFadden and Paddy McBrearty pulling up close to the end in Croker is worrying. Hopefully in the days in between some of them have cleared up enough to give them the opportunity to play on Saturday night. No point looking forward to the week after, it’s all about Saturday evening.

Against Kerry, we played some great football at times and the Munster champions had no answer to it but we also made a lot of simple errors. We gifted them too many turnovers and at times we forced the pass instead of waiting for the right moment. I am sure they have gone over all those things in the last few weeks at training. They will have tried to address all the scenarios they may find themselves in come throw-in on Saturday evening.

But if it is to be our time, then we have to match them everywhere; we have to play better than we have this year; we have to make the right pass at the right time; we have to frustrate them and get their supporters worried; we have to be disciplined, patient but also aggressive and play with high intensity.

We have to tackle in packs and give no Mayo man any time on the ball. It’s old school now, lose and you’re out. . . championship stuff . . . can’t beat that.