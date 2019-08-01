THE SPORTING DIARY: Donegal injuries and Sky Sports dominate build-up to Castlebar

If I hear any more about injuries to Donegal players then we might as well not travel at all to Castlebar on Saturday.

The 'phones have been hopping all week. How is Paddy McGrath? Will Neil McGee be back? Is Patrick McBrearty in trouble? Has Jason McGee a hamstring twinge? What's the news on big Hugh McFadden?

It has been non-stop. According to Donegal manager Declan Bonner Donegal will have everyone bar the unfortunate Eoghan Bán Gallagher in contention. We won't know for sure until around 5.30 on Saturday evening.

It is just a pity that all the pre-match talk has been about who might not be available. Especially after Donegal have given us so much pleasure this year with their expansive style of football.

But no matter what team takes the field on Saturday evening, Donegal are in a good place and will be expecting to get the result to make it to the last four. They deserve to be there.

There is no point in speculating at this stage, although if they are missing a number of players the task will become a much stiffer one.

But remember there is another team in the equation, Mayo, who are also in a similar place. No doubt the questions in Mayo this week is whether Diarmuid O'Connor is fit enough to play a part; or have Paddy Durcan or Keith Higgins got over their injuries?

The one place where you won't find the answers is at their respective team press interviews. The managers refuse to talk about injured players nowadays, so we will have to sweat it out until Saturday.

The Donegal supporters will be on the road early. It’s a good run from the north of the county but then Big Toye took a detour around Iceland to get to the Kerry game in Croke Park. Should be easy for him to get to McHale Park.

There are reports that there will be a music concert as part of the build-up with our own Goats Don’t Shave providing some of the entertainment. No doubt Christy will be there with his bagpipes.

It has the makings of a great occasion. When Donegal were last there for a championship game in 2003 (against Galway), over 28,000 were present.

Expect something similar on Saturday and hopefully Donegal will have enough there to make plenty of noise. All help will be needed!

Sky dilemma

The other talking point this week about the big game is the fact that it is being shown by Sky Sports and will not be available free to air.

I would have been someone who felt the Sky deal was worthwhile for a couple of years, but I have my doubts now.

The average GAA supporter is not always someone who travels the country to matches, but they follow the county team closely. They also like to associate with their county team and feel they are part of any success that may come along. There is a certain pride in watching their neighbours' children doing well in the jersey.

But on Saturday next a large block of those supporters will not get to watch their team in action. They will be able to listen to several radio commentaries, but unless they have Sky Sports they won't be able to watch the action live.

And yet if Donegal were playing their game on Sunday, those same supporters would be able to watch it live on RTÉ.

Many of the supporters I'm talking about are elderly, could be in hospital or in nursing homes or just don't have Sky Sports and, more pertinently, can't afford Sky Sports in their homes.

There may have been an argument that the Sky deal was good for the Irish diaspora to enable them to watch games in other countries. But with so many other ways of streaming games nowadays, giving Sky exclusive matches must end. By all means let them show games, but they should also be available free to air, especially to those from the participating counties.

I'm sure all the broadcasting rights will be up for renewal soon and the genuine GAA supporters, who support their club lottos and draws, but don't have Sky Sports, should make their feelings heard.

Harps in tune

Finn Harps will be looking to have all their games until the end of the season shown live on TV. For the second week in-a-row they responded to live coverage with a win - defeating Derry City on Friday night.

Take a bow Tony McNamee. He may not be the tallest, but boy does he have strength in those arms. His two throw-ins had the Derry defence in trouble and the goal by Harry Ascroft was a spectacular header.

There was some great last ditch tackling by the defence too and Keith Cowan reminded me of Jim Sheridan in his heyday, a man mountain at the heart of that defence.

And what about Mark Anthony McGinley’s save down in Waterford the previous week? (also on live TV).

With the final series of league matches beginning this Friday at home to Bohemians, Harps have got themselves in a good place again and must now push on and open the gap further on UCD.