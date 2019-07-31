GAA CLUB CALL . . . All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

CLOUGHANEELY

Bhí bua maith ag an foireann sinsir in éadan Naomh Conaill ag an deireadh seachtaine.

The reserves unfortunately lost to Naomh Conaill.

Wishing Jason McGee and the Donegal team the best of luck against Mayo on Saturday. . Guimíd gath rath oraibh.

Many thanks to Altán Adventure Race for selecting Cloughaneely GAA minor board as one of the beneficiaries who will benefit from proceeds raised from this year’s race.

Congratulations to our Cloughaneely Junior band on their Ulster title win at the weekend.

Míle buíochas do Gleann tSùillí a bhronn plaic ar Chloich Cheann Fhaola i gcuimhne ar John Harley, Shaun Harkin, Daniel Scott agus a chara Míchael Roarty ò Clg Gaoth Dobhair.

There was some gear left behind at Cúl Camp to collect contact Paddy 085 160 4448 to claim!

The numbers drawn on July 24th were 1,4,5,8,14,17. The jackpot was not won. We had 30 match 4s. The winner drawn was Marc McGee, Ballyboes, who won €100. This week’s jackpot is €7,750.

NA DUNAIBH

Bhí buaidh thábhachtach de chúpla pointe ag Na Dúnaibh ar a gcomharsa béal dorais Gaeil Fhánada thíos I bPort a’tSalainn Dé Domhnaigh is chuaigh thart.

Tá ceithre chluiche fágtha ag na Dúnaibh anois sa tSraith, triúr de na cluichí seo sa bhaile agus ceann amháin as baile. Is cosúil go mbeidh iomlán pointí a dhíth ar na Dúnaibh anois as na cluichí atá fágtha le hardú céime a fháil go Roinn 2. Guímis gach ádh orthu sna cluichí atá fágtha acu.

Comhghairdeas leis an fhoireann faoi 14 agus leis an fhoireann bainistíochta Johnny, Máire, Seán agus Pól, as an bhuaidh mhór a bhí acu in éadan Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn i gcluiche ceannais Roinn 3 den tSraith coicís ó shin. Chuaigh an cluiche seo go ham breise agus leoga thiocfadh leis an chluiche a dhul bealach ar bith go dtí na bomaití deireanacha. Maith sibh ar fad.

Sa chraobh oíche Aoine is chuaigh thart bhí an bhuaidh ag an fhoireann faoi 14 ar Naomh Muire thall i Mullach Dubh.

Comhghairdeas le Bord na Míonúr CLG na nDúnaibh as an Champa Samhraidh den scoth a reáchtáil siad anseo sna Dúnaibh ar an tseachtain is chuaigh thart. Moladh mór tuillte acu as an eagraíocht a rinne siad ar an champa. Rinne os cionn céad freastal air. Maith sibh.

Torthaí lotto CLG na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 1 7 10 agus 13 na huimhreach a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag naonúr agus fuair siad €20 an duine. B’í Helena Bn Uí Bhléine a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn.

ROBERT EMMETS

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1-10-14-22. The jackpot was not won. There was one match 3 winner. This week’s jackpot is €3,550.

This year community camp takes place on the 10th and 11th of August. Robert Emmets fittest family competition, BBQ and live music for all the family on the Sunday plus much much more. Every child will receive a Robert Emmets top.

Tickets will be distributed this Thursday night 1st August, in St Mary’s Hall, Castlefinn from 8 pm. It’s important that all tickets are collected on the night.

We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Tinney family,Ardnaglass, Ballindrait, Lifford on the death of Sean, father of former player Fergal. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1, 4, 12, 14, 24. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Anthony Foy. This week’s jackpot is €8,050.

The senior ladies play away to Killybegs in the semi-final of the Division Two League this Sunday, August 4th. Throw in at 11am in Killybegs. The teams met twice last season in the league. Killybegs took the points when they travelled to Páirc Uí Shiadhail in early July while the Gaels recorded a one point victory over Na Cealla Beaga in Killybegs.

The two league points head back over the bridge as a strong finish to proceedings from the Ros Goill men got them over the line by two points.

Tommy and Danny took their U8s to the Tomás Maguire Memorial Tournament, in Ardara on Saturday. They played games against Killybegs, Buncrana, St Michael’s and Ardara. The boys and girls competed well and have progressed a lot throughout the course of the season. Thanks to CLG Ard an Rátha for hosting us and for putting on a great event.

Massive thanks to the coaches who have made a huge effort and put in a lot of time with this group so far this season. Huge thanks to Paddy for calling into Páirc Uí Shiadhail last Tuesday evening and putting on a great session.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS

The seniors were away to Glenswilly on Saturday and picked up another massive win.. The reserves were out on Friday evening against Glenswilly and also won.

Hard luck to the senior ladies who travelled to play Naomh Columba, in the Shield semi-final on Sunday morning and lost.

Hard luck to the thirds that lost in the away game to Naomh Conaill on Sunday.

Well done to Barry Dowds and the Donegal Masters on beating Cavan on Saturday.

The annual 5K takes place on Friday the 30th of August. Registration takes place from 6.30pm at the clubhouse and all funds raised go towards preparing our underage teams. This is a great opportunity to come out and support our youth and everyone is welcome to participate whether you run, walk or crawl. For more info or to help contact Shane McNulty on 086 810 8465.

The clubhouse bar will then be open every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 pm and from 1pm till close on Sundays for the duration of the All-Ireland series.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 1, 9, 18 and 20. There were three match 3 winners: Gary Dunnion, Michelle Merritt and Michael Gillespie won €50 each. This week’s jackpot is €3,100.

Best of luck to Oisin Gallen and the Donegal Team on Saturday’s game against Mayo in Castlebar.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad 2, 24, 26 agus 27 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1,900 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Kenneth and Olivia Campbell, Damien Brennan,Meenacross, Christopher Boyle , Meenbanad, Claire Traynor, Acres, Adam McCole, Maghery.

The 200 club winners were €1,000 Declan Boyle, €500; Michael Mc Cole, €100 Shane Molloy, Rose Doherty, Andrew Boyle, Michael O'Donnell (Falmore), Michael Boyle, Joe McDevitt, John Mc Gee, Terence and Deirdre Sweeney, Gerard Mc Elwee, Packie McHugh.

KILLYBEGS

Best of luck to Hugh and the Donegal senior squad and management all the best against Mayo on Saturday. A safe journey to everyone travelling to the game.

The senior ladies drew with St Nauls on Sunday. Thanks to John Cunningham Construction and family for sponsoring the match ball.

The senior men and the senior reserves had good wins over Four Masters. Thanks to Atlantic Marine, Sean Rodgers and family for sponsoring the match ball.

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 7,7,11,22. The jackpot was not won. This week’s jackpot is €1,200. There were three match three winners. They were Phyllis Gallagher, Eoghan Dorrian, Daniel Hegarty who won €40 each.

RED HUGHS

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 4,8,5,6,1,2,3,7. The winning sequence was 4,8,5, was won by Tommy Dullaghan, the Curragh. This week’s jackpot is €5,250.

The 100 Club winner was Karl Gallen, Lismullaghduff.

The club is hosting an adult 10 a side tournament this coming week with a finals night planned for Bank Holiday Monday evening Red Hughs will be welcoming MacCumhaills, Convoy, Glenfin,Robert Emmets, and Naomh Padraig, Lifford.

Group One will play Wednesday evening and Group Two will play Thursday evening.

The U-16 girls recorded another great victory in their league campaign with a win over Four Masters in Monellan on Tuesday evening.

Red Hugh’s are hosting a Centenary Banquet in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey on Friday the 16th of August to celebrate the club’s 100 th anniversary. M.C on the Night will be Charlie Collins and music on the night will be by the David Craig Band. Tickets are available from Bradley’s Shop.

Only a few weeks to the club Cul Camp which runs from August 12 to 16. The camp is open to primary school children aged 6 years to 13 years only.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,600. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 6,12, 17. The €25 winners were Thomas Walls, Maria Bonnar, Anne Kelly, Gearoid Gallagher and Barry Breslin.

The senior team lost against Naomh Ultan on Saturday in a tough contest in Dunkineely. Reserves also lost after a last minute Naomh Ultan goal.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 2, 4, 5, 8, 20. The €50 winners were Kate Barrett, Bundoran, Brian Warnock, Bundoran, Barry McGowan, Bundoran. This week's jackpot will be €3350.

The U-10s had a busy week with them travelling to Ballyshannon and Belleek for blitzes. The U-14s recorded an excellent win away to St Mary's, Convoy on Friday night.

The Bord na nOg are holding their annual Flag Day on Sunday August 4th.This is an important Fundraiser to cover the cost of running underage teams throughout the year. We are asking parents to give an hour of their time to help out. Please contact Siobhan Govorov 0866046415 or Catherine Barrett 0863845045 who are co ordinating the collection roster. The club hosted another very enjoyable Cul Camp last week. A huge thank you to the 189 very well behaved children who participated all week. Thanks especially to head coach Brian Roper and his fellow coaches especially local lads Oisin and Ryan Walsh for their great work all week.

Special mention to county stars Oisin Gallen who coached for a few days and Jamie and Paul Brennan for taking time out to attend the camp with the cups on Friday. A huge thanks also to Michael, Mary and Breda McMahon (for the catering), Ned O Donnell, the TUS workers Antoinette Delaney, Philomena Granaghan, Catherine Barrett, James Keaney and Siobhan Govorov for all their help during the week.

Please note there is a fantastic gallery of pics from this year’s Cul Camp up on our FB pages courtesy of Geraldine Foy.

The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express our deepest sympathy to club player Fergal and the extended members of the McSharry family on the sad passing of Noel McSharry RIP. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.

The U12s travelled to Killygordon to play Red Hughs in the league on Monday night and came home with a good victory.

Best of luck to Jamie and Paul and Donegal against Mayo on Saturday.

ST NAULS

The U-8s had a very enjoyable day last Saturday in Ardara at the Tomas Maguire Memorial Blitz. Well done to all our young people, their mentors and the organisers of the tournament.

Mothers and others continues on Wednesday at 6.30pm. The first session was very enjoyable and anyone interested can join the ladies on Wednesday night for some fun and exercise.

In an exciting encounter in Killybegs last Thursday evening our senior men drew.

On Sunday in Glenfin our reserves were unfortunately defeated but our seniors had a tremendous victory.

The 10 week draw winners were; €1000 - Sean Timony, Ballintra sold by Joe Brennan; €500 - Siobhan Mogan, Mountcharles,sold by Peter Mogan, €300 - Jason McHugh, the Woods, sold by Katie Shovlin, €200 - Joseph Gillespie, Donegal sold by AnneMarie Sheerin, Marina Gaffney, Glencoagh, sold by Caolan Gaffney, Angela Quinn, Drumconnor sold by Paul Quinn.

ST MICHAELS

Both teams were at home to St. Eunans on Friday evening at the Bridge and despite putting in another good performance the seniors lost by three points. The reserves also lost.

The club extends deepest sympathy to Michael and Alice McColgan and family Sandhill Dunfanaghy on the death of Alice’s sister Anne O’Connor Sandyford Co. Dublin and formerly from Churchill.

Sympathy is also extended to Anne’s husband Tony and family and to the entire family circle.

Good luck to Michael Langan and the rest of the Donegal team and management against Mayo, on Saturday.

Hard luck to Evelyn McGinley and the Donegal ladies who were defeated by Mayo on Saturday in the championship.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini Lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 4,5,6,11,19,20. The Match 5 winners were Darcy and Charles McClafferty, Fanmore and Bernie Quinn. They won €50 each. This week’s jackpot is €9600. Please note that the lotto jackpot is now being increased by €100 per week instead of the previous €50.

Well done to the U-8s who played in Ardara last weekend.

Good luck to all the lads travelling to Fingallians club in Dublin on Saturday to take part in theirU-10 tournament.

AODH RUADH

The senior footballers had a mixed weekend with a win over Glenfin at home and lost away to Termon on Sunday.

The under 13 boys travelled to take on Letterkenny Gaels on Monday evening and enjoyed two good competitive games. In the first game Eoin Doogan worked hard in defence, while the McCauley brothers, Caolan and Rian, also worked their socks off. Tommy Clyne put in a great shift at midfield, while up front Dara McGloin had definitely brought his shooting boots with him.

In the second game Ben Daly had a sterling game between the posts with James Ward putting in an eye-catching stint in the defence. Matthew Fox played really well in the middle third, while Darragh O'Mahoney and Stephen Doran chipped in with some nice scores.

The under 8 boys travelled to the Ardara blitz with four teams on Saturday. The Ardara club ran a brilliant tournament, hosting 54 teams in total, with proceedings running like clockwork. The Ballyshannon lads did really well all round, but special mention to the Aodh Ruadh C team who collected the C competition plate, and the Aodh Ruadh B team who won their group.

Val Murray's Masters defeated Antrim and Cavan over the past week to keep their hopes of an All-Ireland semi-final berth alive.

Ladies - Aodh Ruadh under 16s made it five wins from five with a good win away win over Downings. It was a hot evening on the Rosguill peninsula but that didn't deter Eilish Gallagher who ran her heart out up and down pitch in a player of the match performance.

The similarly energetic Aoibhínn McGarrigle top scored for Aodh Ruadh with 2-3, while Emer O'Brien capped a fine personal display with a haul of 1-2. Katie O'Brien finished with five points to her credit, with Chantelle Timoney and Demi McFarland bagging a goal apiece, and Niamh Hughes, Caitlin McGarrigle, Sarah Jane Keon and Laoise Kelly adding points to complete a convincing victory for the visitors.

Elsewhere, keeper Áine Hill made fine stop in the closing stages of the game, while further up the pitch Lucy McGlynn and Tia McFarland got through a sight of work.

The under 12 girls wrapped up their competitive season with two good games against a sporting Urris outfit on Saturday.

The annual Aodh Ruadh Ladies Duck race will now take place on Saturday, 10th August at 11am. All cards should be returned to Patricia Hill, Sabrina Brosnan or the relevant team manager as soon as possible.

Aodh Ruadh senior hurlers recorded their third win in the Donegal Junior Championship against a resilient MacCumhaills in Ballybofey on Friday evening. They have now qualified for the championship semi-final.

The under 16s hurlers were at home to St Eunan's they continued their rich vein of form to maintain their 100 percent start to the league with a victory. They sit proudly on top of the league.

The under 12s made their way to Letterkenny to take on Letterkenny Gaels. The lads played well and ran out comfortable winners. They are joint second in the league.

Best of luck to Aaron Cullen, Aaron Neilan and Danny Breen who have made the Ulster under 15 squad. This is a great achievement for the lads.

A full bus of 38 adults and children made their way to Croke Park on Sunday for the juvenile hurlers annual trip All-Ireland hurling semi-final trip.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €7,400. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 7, 8, 12, 15 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Bridie Corr, Bundoran; Mary McCauley, Mulleek; Janette McTernan, c/o Seán Óg's; Mary Granaghan, Erne Dale Heights; and Bridget Quinn, the Knather. This week’s jackpot is €7,500.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The adult football teams both recorded good wins at the weekend. The seniors defeated Robert Emmets and the reserves victorious over Naomh Muire.

Letterkenny Gaels GAA will host a night with the hilarious Rory O’Connor (aka Rory’s Stories) in the Arena 7 next Saturday 10th August. This promises to be a great night and, as seating is limited, tickets are expected to sell out fast. Tickets can be secured by contacting James on 086 0574944 or Conor on 086 8946979

Well done to all our U-8 footballers and their coaches who had a great day in Ardara last Saturday at their annual U-8 football tournament.

The U-14 footballers had a good win over Milford in their first championship match of the season.

CILL CHARTHA

Bhuail ár foireann sinsear Gaoth Dobhair ar an Sathairn and remain top of the league and are now five points clear with just four matches remaining.

Best of luck to Paddy, Ryan, Eoin and the Donegal senior in their big match against Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday evening.

The Under 14s were defeated by a strong Ardara in the championship on Sunday morning.

Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 3, 6, 19 agus 23. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 - Rebecca Cassidy, Co Fermanagh, €30 - Charlie McGroarty, Churchtown, €20 - Jerome McShane, Towney and Bridie Molloy, Killybegs. Béidh €6,100 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

The club would like to extend its sincere sympathy to the Gallagher family Carrick Road, Kilcar on the passing of Packie. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

On Sunday 4th August all roads lead to Maggies Tavern, Carrickmore for our first summer BBQ. Maggies Tavern is famous for its summer BBQs and live entertainment. Food will be served from off at 8.30pm followed by music by Trevor Loughrey. Tickets are available from any committee member.

The club extends its sympathies to the family of Shane O’Donnell, Drumardagh, Letterkenny on his death. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 17, 21, 24, 30. Laise Muptupi matched three numbers and won the runners up prize of €100. This week’s lotto stands at €150. It is now possible to enter our club lotto online, please see our facebook page for the link and more details.

The senior men played Urris last weekend and lost.

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers for the 23 rd of July were 3-1-2- 7-6-4-8-5. Bernie Bonner matched 3 numbers and won €60. The jackpot this week is €10000.

Our U8s and U10s had a great morning’s football last Saturday the 20 th in Castlefin. Thanks to Robert Emmets for hosting and to all the parents that came out to support.

Congratulations to the U-15 boys who won the Northern Og Sport final on Wednesday evening. They defeated McCools, Milford and then Termon in the final by a point.

Well done to the U16 girls who beat Glenties away on Tuesday evening.

The senior ladies defeated Buncrana at home on Wednesday evening last.

The third team recorded another fine victory away to Convoy on Saturday evening.

Best of luck to Frank McGlynn and the Donegal senior men when they take on Mayo,on Saturday in Castlebar.

MALIN

The senior suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Convoy on Sunday. The Under 14s lost to Glenswilly in their opening game of the championship last week.

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €850. The €50 winner was the Collins family, Drumcarbit. This week;s jackpot stands at €900 .

Commiserations to Aoife Mc Colgan and the Donegal ladies side who lost to Mayo in Tullamore on Saturday. Best of luck to Declan Bonnar and the senior footballers who play Mayo, on Saturday evening.

IORRAS

Another successful camp finished last Friday in Straid. Thanks to head coach John Gibbons, Susan McCarron chief organiser from the club and coaches; Oisin, Jake, Ella and Sorcha (Urris), Maria, Shannon, Ciara, Aoife and Josh (Malin); Cliona and Barry (Carn); Marty from Burt for the hurling coaching it was a great attraction.

Thanks to all our young club helpers, Grace for keeping all well fed, Jim for all his help setting up etc and keeping all on the right track and John Canny for all help indoors this week. 159 children attended and a great credit to your families and the club. Thanks to Donegal county players Hugh McFadden and Ryan McHugh who attended on Thursday and spent time with all the boys and girls.

Last weeks lotto numbers were; 6, 11, 12 and 24. As the jackpot was not won it is €2,400 on Thursday night. The €15 winner Ella Kate Doherty, Figart, Isle of Doagh, Dan and Anne, C/o bingo, Geraldine Devlin, Tullagh, Thomas G McConway, Dunaff, Shauna McCarron, Lisfannon, Fahan.

The senior footballers played Lifford on Saturday night and won.

Well done to our U-12 boys who won the Inishowen B final of the Gerry O'Neill competition on Sunday, in Muff, against Buncrana.

Festival Events - Wednesday August 7th: John Joe Memorial competition in Straid at 7pm and our annual Big Breakfast, Saturday August 10, in St Mary's Hall from 9am to 1pm.

We hope the training for the annual 5km run/walk/crawl is been stepped up in the coming weeks. The event will take place on Saturday the 31st of August.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The club would like to pass on our condolences to the family of former player and Down footballer Brian Conlon who passed away recently. Brian played for Down and TCG in the early 80s before becoming one of Ireland’s top business men.

Our deepest sympathies to his family - May Brian Rest in Peace.

Best of luck to our home grown men’s team who are in Waterford this week to take part in the World Games.

The intermediate team had a good win over St Brendans in the intermediate championship and the seniors had a good win in the league over North London Shamrocks.

The seniors now progress to the league final which will take place this Sunday, 4th August in Ruislip. They will face either Fulham Irish or Neasden Gaels.

There was no winner in last weeks lotto jackpot . The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 5, 27. The draw winners was Jack Scanlon, Clare Terry and Deirdre Barrit.

ST EUNANS

The seniors and reserves enjoyed two wins apiece over the weekend. On Friday evening they defeated St Michael’s and on Sunday the had a double win over Milford.

At underage, there were calls for celebration as two of our under 8s teams returned home from the Tomás Maguire Tournament in Adara with trophies on Saturday. Congratulations to all the players and to their coaches, Rory Kavanagh and Anthony Walsh. Congratulations to our minor camogs who won the 2019 league title on Monday night thanks to a great victory over Burt. A massive achievement by Joe Kealey and his team.

It was also a successful weekend for the underage hurlers.The under 10s took part in the inaugural 'Hurling Hurricane Perpetual Cup.' Our A team and second team picked up silverware on the day, so a great day all round.

Lotto news this week and the numbers drawn were 2, 8, 17 and 21. Full details will be made available in the official club notes on Friday.

Finally, the annual club Golf Classic takes place this Bank Holiday, Sunday at Letterkenny Golf Club. Champagne Scramble is the format and mixed teams of four are available for just €60 and non-members are welcome to take part. Contact 0749121150 for booking.