BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: It is all down to Castlebar on Saturday evening

It is all down to Saturday evening in Castlebar and on how our county footballers fare against Mayo in the last of our All-Ireland quarter-final play-off games.

It is pretty straight forward, a draw or a win will do Declan Bonner and his men though no one in Donegal is talking draw this week. That would be a dangerous road to go down.

The plan has to be to go all out and play for the win; playing for a share of the spoils would be a folly.

The draw will only unfold in the course of the game and we will gladly take it if it presents itself. But first and foremost the win has to be the target.

It will be the target for the Mayo too, because nothing else will suffice for James Horan’s side.

Donegal, on form, should win and there is no getting away from it they have been one of the form teams and are playing an attractive brand of football this season.

But form will have little or no bearing on Saturday evening’s encounter. Five or six of the current Mayo squad will be playing for their football lives on Saturday evening.

A defeat could very well signal the end of their football careers. They’ve had a very up and down season. They lost to Roscommon in the Connacht championship in Castlebar and then bounced back with Qualifiers wins over Down, Armagh and Galway.

They suffered a heavy defeat away to Kerry in the first of the All-Ireland quarter-finals down in Killarney before beating Meath the following weekend in Croke Park in round two of the quarter-finals.

They have had their injury woes but the word coming out of Mayo is things are improving on that front.

The word is Diarmaid O’Connor is back in training and is expected to feature against Donegal and a few others that have been carrying knocks and bruises have had an extra week to recover.

We have our injury woes too. Eoghan Bán Gallagher is definitely out and is a huge loss.

Paddy McGrath and Neil McGee did not start against Kerry and we lost Jason McGee and Hugh McFadden in the course of the Kerry game.

Declan Bonner said after the Kerry game that Paddy and Neil would be fit for the Mayo game. Hopefully, Jason and Hugh will be good to go too though I’d be slightly worried about Jason.

If his injury was a hamstring problem as seemed to be the word at the time then two weeks will be cutting it fine. Fingers crossed he makes it. Jason and Hugh are two important players in the setup.

Mayo are a very crafty and experienced team and over the last few years they’ve had the capacity to turn on big performances when their backs were to the wall.

BACKS TO THE WALL

And their backs will be most definitely to the wall on Saturday evening.

In the normal scheme of things this is game we are capable of winning.

We are a better side than Mayo. We have more quality through the team and we have a lot more pace than Mayo.

The current Mayo team are an ageing team and while they have a number of really good footballers they have a serious lack of pace through the team.

It is a game I expect us to win but there won’t be much in it and in the tight confines of McHale Park, there will be no more than a couple of points in it at the finish. Hopefully, we are on the right side of it.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack