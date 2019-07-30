Stephen Doherty signs Finn Harps professional contract

Finn Harps is pleased to confirm that Stephen Doherty has signed a professional contract and the club says the news is a further signal of the success of the underage pathway to senior team football. Stephen had played U17 with Harps and is currently a member of Joe Boyle’s U19 squad. He previously played with Illies Celtic. Stephen has been involved quite a lot with Ollie Horgan’s senior squad this season and scored the winner in the EA Sports Cup win over Sligo Rovers back at the beginning of April.

Horgan says the 19-year-old deserves his chance to prove that he can make it in the League of Ireland. “Stephen is a very modest lad, who conducts himself well and is dedicated to improving his game. He’s been with our 17s and 19s so it’s good see him making progress through from the underage system to the senior panel” Horgan said.

Doherty said he was delighted when Horgan came with the professional contract offer. “I played with the seniors in the game up at Linfield on Saturday so hopefully through time I can get more opportunities to play in the first team. It’s been great to be involved with the first team training over the season and the two wins against Derry and Waterford has helped the confidence. I was a sub for the Derry game and it was a great experience to be part of that. It’s great that Ollie has shown faith in me by offering me the professional contract” Doherty said.