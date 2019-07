DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the Club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week

Senior Hurling Group

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Setanta 16:00, Ref: James Connors

Division 1

Sun, 04 Aug,

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: Shane Toolan

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Conaill 15:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 15:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Division 1 Reserve

Sun, 04 Aug,

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: Marc Brown

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Cloughaneely 13:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Conaill 13:30, Ref: Sean Mc Daid

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 13:30, Ref: Connie Doherty

Division 2 Reserve

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Naomh Columba 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 04 Aug,

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Termon 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, St Naul's GAA Club V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Marley Travel Division 2

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Termon, Termon V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 04 Aug,

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Termon 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, St Naul's GAA Club V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Yes Chef Catering Division 3

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 20:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Sun, 04 Aug,

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, Naomh Brd V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: Val Murray

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Convoy 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: Leo Devenney

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4

Sun, 04 Aug,

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Pirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: Trevor Maloney

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Convoy, Naomh Pdraig Lifford V Robert Emmets 15:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pdraig Muff V Pettigo 15:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonigle

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Moville, Moville V Na Rossa 15:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Region 1

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: Pat Walsh

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 04 Aug,

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, Naomh Brd V Red Hughs 13:30, Ref: Lee Jordan

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Pirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Convoy 13:30, Ref: Don Langan

Region 2

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: Clint Marron

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: George Montgomery

Sun, 04 Aug,

Sun, 04 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: Ciara Mc Feely

County Minor Division One Championship Section A

Wed, 31 Jul,

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: Andrew Mullin

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Termon, Termon V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: James Connors

County Minor Division One Championship Section B

Wed, 31 Jul,

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: Owen Doherty

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Minor Division One Championship Section C

Tue, 30 Jul,

Tue, 30 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Pdraig Muff 19:30, Ref: Jimmy White

Wed, 31 Jul,

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Machaire Gathln , Gaoth Dobhair V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 05 Aug,

Mon, 05 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Pdraig Muff V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

County Minor Division Three Championship Section B

Wed, 31 Jul,

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Ballintra, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Minor Division Three Championship Section A

Wed, 31 Jul,

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Castlefinn, St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Moville 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Minor Division Two Championship Section A

Wed, 31 Jul,

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, St Naul's GAA Club V Milford 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Minor Division Two Championship Section B

Wed, 31 Jul,

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 01 Aug,

Thu, 01 Aug, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Minor Division Two Championship Section C

Wed, 31 Jul,

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Minor Division Two Championship Section D

Wed, 31 Jul,

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: Donegal, Four Masters V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 01 Aug,

Thu, 01 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Under Fourteen Division 1A Section B

Tue, 30 Jul,

Tue, 30 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pdraig Muff V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: Clint Marron

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon 12:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Pdraig Muff 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Under Fourteen Division 1A Championship Section A

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Malin 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Under Fourteen Division 1B Section A

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Under Fourteen Division 1B Section B

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 06 Aug,

Tue, 06 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V St Eunan's 18:15, Ref: TBC

County Under Fourteen Division 2A Championship Section A

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 05 Aug,

Mon, 05 Aug, Venue: Ballintra, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Under Fourteen Division 2A Section B

Tue, 30 Jul,

Tue, 30 Jul, Venue: Pairc U Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Burt 19:00, Ref: Pat Barrett

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, St Naul's GAA Club V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Under Fourteen Division 2B Championship Section A

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Milford 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Under Fourteen Division 2B Championship Section B

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Under Fourteen Division 3

Wed, 31 Jul,

Wed, 31 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: TBC, St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC

SRB U10 Section 2

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Ultan 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Na Rossa 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Pettigo 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Brd 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 All County Hurling Mini League

Thu, 01 Aug,

Thu, 01 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 01 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 01 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 01 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 01 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

U16 All County Hurling League

Thu, 01 Aug,

Thu, 01 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 01 Aug, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 01 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 01 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC