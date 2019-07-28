Big John Campbell shines as Buncrana shock Division Two leaders Ardara

A storming display from ex-Donegal underage star John Campbell was the catalyst for this shock but deserved victory for Buncrana over League readers Ardara in Scarvey.



Buncrana 1-12

Ardara 0-12



The victory is more noteworthy as the losers were up by 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time and they stretched that lead to seven just after half-time.

But battling Buncrana, led by Campbell, hit back with five unanswered points to make the score Ardara 0-10 Buncrana 0-8.

Ardara went three points clear as the tempo quickened.

But Buncrana raised their game and the inspirational Campbell got a goal as well as pointing a few frees to secure a memorable and deserved victory.

Even though they were minus Brendan Boyle, Robbie Adair, Declan Gavigan, Danny Walsh and Paddy McGrath, Ardara will be disappointed at dropping two points they would have been expecting to secure.

For the winners Jack O’Loughlin, Peter McLaughlin and Oisin Doherty were prominent figures.

John Ross Molloy and C J Molloy were prominent for the losers.

BUNCRANA SCORERS: John Campbell 1-5, Oisin Doherty 0-3, Oisin O’Flaherty 0-2, Odhran Doherty 0-1, Peter McLaughlin 0-1

ARDARA SCORERS: Lorcan O’Donnell 0-3, C J Molloy 0-3, Niall McCrossan 0-2, Johnny Heron 0-1, John Ross Molloy 0-2, Tomas Boyle 0-1