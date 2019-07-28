St Nauls record another win to stay in promotion race in Division Two

St Nauls came away from Glenfin with two valuable league points with a good second half display in Pairc Taobhoige and it keeps them in the race for promotion.



Glenfin 0-8

St Naul’s 1-10



While it was an even enough contest in the first half, when Stephen Griffin scored a goal after six minutes of the second half, St Naul’s never looked like losing

Odhran McGlynn kept Glenfin in touch with a fine display of free taking in the first half scoring all five of Glenfin points with Stephen Griffin, Daniel Brennan and Stuart Johnson getting the St Nauls scores to leave it Glenfin 0-5 St Naul’s 0-3 at half-time.

St Naul’s started strongly in the second half with a point from Peader Mogan and then the goal from Stephen Griffin on the 36th minute before Odhran McGlynn got his sixth point to put the minimum between the sides on a score of Glenfin 0-6 St Nauls 1-4.

St Naul’s took control then and scored four points without reply, their scores coming from Stephen Griffin 0-2, Daniel Brennan and Stuart Johnson 0-1 each to put five points between the teams.

Jason Morrow pointed a free on the 55 minutes, but St Nauls added two more points from Shane Conneely and Peadar Mogan.

Ciaran Brady scored a free for Glenfin on the 62nd minute for the final score.



GLENFIN SCORERS: Odhran McGlynn 0-6, Jason Morrow 0-1, Ciaran Brady 0-1.

ST NAULS SCORERS: Stephen Griffin 1-3, Peadar Mogan 0-2 Daniel Brennan 0-2, Stuart Johnson 0-2, Shane Conneely 0-1