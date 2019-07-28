Mark English takes 800m national title for sixth year in-a-row

Letterkenny's Mark English continued his dominance of the 800m in Ireland when he eased home in the national finals at Morton Stadium, Santry this evening.

Running in the UCD colours English retained his title in a time of 1:48.15, just ahead of John Fitzsimons of Kildare AC with Dean Cronin of Blarney/Inniscara AC third.

The next target for English is to get the qualifying mark for the World Championships in Doha, which takes place at the end of September.

Speaking afterwards English said his main target was the Tokyo Olympics, but he had four events to quality for Doha. He recently completed his medical studies and is now a full-time athlete.

There was gold also for Gerard O'Donnell, Carrick-on-Shannon in the 100m hurdles. O'Donnell has strong Ardara, Kilcar and Donegal Town connections.

Kelly McGrory of Tir Chonaill AC had to settle for second place in the final of the 400m hurdles, behind Nessa Millet of St Abbans AC.

There was a national title for Christopher O'Donnell of North Sligo AC in the 400m, retaining his title in a close finish.

There was a silver medal for Finn Valley AC's John Kelly in the Mens Shot Putt, behind Eric Favors of Raheny Shamrocks (18.64) with Kelly reaching 17.60.

Tir Chonaill AC's Geraldine Stewart was just outside the medals in fourth place in the Women's Shot Putt final.