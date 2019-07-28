Naomh Ultan win local derby to give themselves hope of surviving in Division Three

Naomh Ultan defeated Naomh Brid on Saturday night in the southern derby to give themselves a great boost at the bottom of the Division Three table.

Naomh Ultan 2-12

Naomh Brid 1-10

The win sees Naomh Ultan join Naomh Colmcille in the second bottom spot.

Prior to this win the Dunkineely-based side were joint bottom with Naomh Muire (Lower Rosses).

The result also puts a dent in Naomh Brid's promotion hopes and brings to an end a great run of recent results.

Naomh Ultan were always in control and held a five point lead at half-time thanks to a very well worked goal from Darragh Murrin. The winners were welcoming back 'Red' Daniel Gallagher and Sean Blain from injury.

The win means that they have their Division Three status in their own hands as they have games against their rivals Naomh Muire (at home) and Naomh Colmcille (away).

NAOMH ULTAN: Daniel McGlynn; Jordan Watters, Darragh Byrne, Joe Alvey; Daniel Gallagher (0-1), Dermot Gallier (0-5,2f), Damien Quigley (0-1); Michael Breslin, Cian Kennedy (1-4,2f); Patrick White, Darragh Murrin (1-0), Donal O Buachalla (0-1); Aaron Kyles, Sean White, Aidan Duddy. Subs: John Likely for A Kyles bcard 50; Sean Blain.



NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sam Burgess (0-1), Michael Gallagher; Billy Harron, Gary McCafferty (0-1), Richard Walsh; Thomas Gallagher, Sean Gormley; Eoin Rush, Darragh Brogan (0-8,7f), Gearoid Gallagher; Ryan Brogan, Declan McCafferty, Callum Gallagher (1-1, 1-0 pen). Subs: Eoin McGarrigle, Ross Gallagher, Jason Gallagher.