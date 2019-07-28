Naomh Conaill suffer a surprise home defeat  to Cloughaneely

Naomh Conaill’s league ambitions suffered a setback when losing to Cloughaneely at home on Saturday night in Glenties.



Naomh Conaill ……………….0-13

Cloughaneely ………………...2-10



Naomh Conaill are now five points behind pacesetters and Division One leaders Kilcar with both having just four games to play.

Three points separated the sides at the finish of this contest in what was a big game for Cloughaneely who have consolidated their position in the middle of league table and probably just one win away from ensuring their status for next season.

Darren Ferry top scored for the winners with five points while John Fitzgerald and Cillian Gallagher scored the goals for Michael Lynch’s young charges.

Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy kicked five points for Naomh Conaill who will be very disappointed with this defeat as it all but ends any chance they had of catching Kilcar.



NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Oran Doherty, A J Gallagher, Hughie Gallagher; Ultan Doherty, Anthony Thompson (0-1),Kevin McGettigan; Jeaic McKelvey, Ethan O’Donnell (0-3); Brendan McDyer (0-1), John O’Malley (0-2), Eunan Doherty (0-1); Dermot ‘Brick Molloy (0-5,2f), Charles McGuinness, Seamus Corcoran.

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty; Cian McFadden, Fionn McGinley, Michael Fitzgerald; Noel Sweeney, Mark Harley, Ciaran McFadden; Martin Maguire (0-3), Ciaran McGeady; Ciaran Scanlon, Kevin Doohan, Darren Ferrry (0-5); Cillian Gallagher (1-0), John Fitzgerald (1-1), Paul Sweeney (0-1).