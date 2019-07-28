O’Leary and Kelly bag the goals in big win for MacCumhaills in Glenswilly

MacCumhaills kept their survival hopes alive in the top flight of the Donegal All-County Football League with a four point win over Glenswilly in Pairc Naomh Columba on Saturday afternoon.



Glenswilly ……………….1-14

Sean MacCumhaills…....2-15



Darren O’Leary and Aaron Kelly scored the goals in either half with full-forward O’Leary also kicking six points.

This game was evenly contested throughout with O’Leary’s goal separating the sides at half-time as MacCumhaills led 1-7 to 0-7.

Glenswilly hit the first four points on the resumption through Joe Gibbons Mark McAteer, Brian Farrelly and Ciaran Bonner.

But when Aaron Kelly struck for goal number two MacCumhaills were back in front.

And the visitors were still ahead going down the stretch and even though Leon Kelly hit a late goal, the Finnsiders held on to bag the two precious league points.



GLENSWILLY: Philip O’Donnell; Shane McDaid, Eamonn Ward, Paddy Diver; Ruairi Crawford, Caolan Kelly, Ryan Diver; Caoimhinn Marley (0-1,’45’), Leon Kelly (1-2); Oisin Crawford, Joe Gibbons (0-2), Mark McAteer (0-2); Donnacha Gallagher, Ciaran Bonner (0-5,2f), BrIan Farrelly (0-1). Subs: Shane McDevitt for D Gallagher, Christopher McMonagle for O Crawford, Patrick Boyle for C Kelly.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen; Aaron Gillhooley, Ronan McMenamin, Andrew McCloskey; Marty Gallagher, Gary Dunnion, Luke Gavigan (0-1); Padhraic Patton, Gavin Gallagher; Ryan Finn (0-1), Gary Wilson (0-3), Jamie Keegan, Chris Gallen (0-1), Darren O’Leary (1-6,4f, 1’45’), Aaron Kelly (1-0). Subs: Steven O’Reilly (0-1) for G Gallagher, Brian Lafferty (0-1) for R Finn, Stephen Mulligan for J Keegan, Nathan Gavigan (0-1) for A Kelly.