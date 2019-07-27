All square in Pairc na nGael as Naomh Columba and Dungloe involved in high-scoring draw

The battle at the bottom of Division Two is just as tight as at the top and that was underlined in Pairc na nGael this evening.

Naomh Columba 1-16

Dungloe 2-13

In another high scoring encounter in glorious conditions, Dungloe were a goal up at the break, 2-17 to 1-7, but Naomh Columba hit back in the second half with Aaron Doherty (released to play by county), Ryan Gillespie and Paddy Byrne in a points battle with Adam Neely and Barry Curran.

The result leaves four teams locked second from bottom on 10 points - Dungloe, Termon, Naomh Columba and Four Masters. Dungloe and Termon have a game in hand. Buncrana are bottom on their own on four points.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Paddy Byrne (0-3,2f,'45'); Barry Carr, Philip Doherty (0-1), Martin Cunningham; Pauric Ward (0-1), Michael Maguire, Stephen Jones; Fionn Gallagher, Kevin McNern (1-1); Ryan McNern, Declan McGuire, Lanty Molloy; Christopher Byrne (0-1), Ryan Gillespienm (0-5,2f), Aaron Doherty (0-4,1f). Subs: Ronan Gillespie for R McNern; Kieran McBrearty for P Ward; Pauric O'Neill for C Byrne; Pauric O'Donnell for L Molloy

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers; Christy Greene (0-1), Matthew Ward, Jack Scally; Jason McBride, Conor O'Donnell, Barry Curran (0-3); Darren Curran, Mark Curran; Gerard Walsh (0-1), Adam Neely (0-5,1f), David McCarron; Oisin Bonner (0-2,1f), Conor Greene, Sean McGee (1-1). Subs: Dylan Sweeney (1-0) for McCarron bcard; Ger Walsh for Bonner.

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)