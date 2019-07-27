DONEGAL GAA - DIVISION TWO
All square in Pairc na nGael as Naomh Columba and Dungloe involved in high-scoring draw
Aaron Doherty . . . lined out for Naomh Columba
The battle at the bottom of Division Two is just as tight as at the top and that was underlined in Pairc na nGael this evening.
Naomh Columba 1-16
Dungloe 2-13
In another high scoring encounter in glorious conditions, Dungloe were a goal up at the break, 2-17 to 1-7, but Naomh Columba hit back in the second half with Aaron Doherty (released to play by county), Ryan Gillespie and Paddy Byrne in a points battle with Adam Neely and Barry Curran.
The result leaves four teams locked second from bottom on 10 points - Dungloe, Termon, Naomh Columba and Four Masters. Dungloe and Termon have a game in hand. Buncrana are bottom on their own on four points.
NAOMH COLUMBA: Paddy Byrne (0-3,2f,'45'); Barry Carr, Philip Doherty (0-1), Martin Cunningham; Pauric Ward (0-1), Michael Maguire, Stephen Jones; Fionn Gallagher, Kevin McNern (1-1); Ryan McNern, Declan McGuire, Lanty Molloy; Christopher Byrne (0-1), Ryan Gillespienm (0-5,2f), Aaron Doherty (0-4,1f). Subs: Ronan Gillespie for R McNern; Kieran McBrearty for P Ward; Pauric O'Neill for C Byrne; Pauric O'Donnell for L Molloy
DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers; Christy Greene (0-1), Matthew Ward, Jack Scally; Jason McBride, Conor O'Donnell, Barry Curran (0-3); Darren Curran, Mark Curran; Gerard Walsh (0-1), Adam Neely (0-5,1f), David McCarron; Oisin Bonner (0-2,1f), Conor Greene, Sean McGee (1-1). Subs: Dylan Sweeney (1-0) for McCarron bcard; Ger Walsh for Bonner.
REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)
