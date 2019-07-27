McCafferty and Ward hit the goals  for Donegal Masters to keep championship hopes alive 

Michael Sticky Ward and Johnny McCafferty scored the goals as Donegal kept their hopes of a place in the All-Ireland Masters semi-final alive with a comfortable win over Cavan in Ballybofey.



Donegal …………. 2-15

Cavan……………...0-9

Nine points separated the sides at the finish but Cavan were in this tie until Ward and McCafferty struck in the space of a minute in the middle of the final quarter.

McCaffferty stroked the first of the goals home when he turned on the edge of the rectangle to turn the ball around the Cavan ‘keeper and into the net just inside the far post.

That was on 51 minutes and it opened up a 1-12 to 0-7 lead. Mickey Sticky Ward hit the net from five metres after McCafferty claimed a mark in the middle of the field and quickly found Seamie Friel. Friel in turn hit Ward with a dinked pass over the defender.

All of a sudden Donegal were 11 up, 2-12 to 0-7 up and cruising.

The winners were the better side throughout. They led by double scores 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time courtesy of four points off the boot of Gaeil Fhanada’s Seamie Friel and one each from Kerry Ryan, Liam McGroarty and Paul Devlin.

Michael Brennan posted 0-2 of the Cavan total while Mick Doherty and Jerome McKiernan kicked the other two points for the visitors.

Brian McLaughlin and Johnny McCafferty, who had a brilliant second half, extended the Donegal lead on the resumption.

But three quick Cavan points to one from Friel reduced the margin back to four by the three quarter mark. Michael Brennan, Cavan’s best forward, and wing back Ollie Costello scored the Cavan points.

And while Kerry Ryan with his second of the day restored Donegal’s eight point advantage Cavan were still in the tie until Ward and McCafferty struck.

After the Donegal goals there was no way back for the Breffni Blues though to their credit they battled to the finish.

‘Stricky’ Ward, Michael Canning and Benny Cassidy got the three closing Donegal points with Pauric Sheridan and Brennan raised the late Cavan points.

Donegal await other results before they know their fate but player manager Val Murray is hopeful that eight points will be enough to earn his side a place in a play-off at least for a place in the All-Ireland semi-final.



DONEGAL: Gerry McGill; Charlie Doherty, Donal Martin, John Anthony McMullan; Barry Dowds, Sean McDaid, Maurice McBride; Kerry Ryan (0-2,1f), Brian McLaughlin (0-1); Paul Gallagher, Demot Slevin, Liam McGroarty (0-1); Benny Cassidy (0-1), Seimi Friel (0-6,2f), Peter Devlin (0-1).

Subs rolling: John McFadden, Sean Ferry, Charlie Gallagher, Charlie Bonner, Michael Sticky Ward (1-1), Johnny McCafferty(1-1), Gary Gillen, Michael Canning (0-1), Val Murray.



CAVAN: Brian Boylan; Martin Quinn, Pauric Sheridan (0-1), Ronan Kiernan; Ollie Costelloe (0-1), Jerome McKiernan (0-1), Terry Smith; Christy Shiels, Bernard Young; Mick Doherty (0-1), Michael Brennan (0-4,2f), Barry McGovern (0-1); Tommy Maguire, Ronan Kiernan,Niall Lynch.

Subs: Mark Greaney, Patrick Mulligan, Paddy Reilly, Pat Reilly, Jim McNally, Eric O’Dwyer, Eamon Brady.