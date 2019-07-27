Kilcar take another step towards Division One title with win over Gaoth Dobhair

Kilcar remain clear at the top fo Division One after another win, defeating Gaoth Dobhair in a cracking contest in Towney.

Kilcar 3-15

Gaoth Dobhair 3-11



Scores flowed throughout with Mark McHugh notching 0-10 for the winners, while Ethan Harkin showed up really well for Gaoth Dobhair, who were minus Odhrán Mac Niallais (on holidays).

The scoring was top class and some of the goals were well worth watching. Gaoth Dobhair finished with 13 men but it was not a reflection on the game, which was well contested.

It was a free-flowing first half with the first six points shared. Ethan Harkin had Gaoth Dobhair on the board from the throw-in after 11 seconds. He added a second while Michael Carroll also got on the board, while Mark McHugh (two frees) and Mark Sweeney replied for the home side.

Paddy McShane, McHugh (free after Andrew McClean fouled off the ball) pushed Kilcar two clear and they seemed to take control on 15 minutes when Ciaran McGinley got in along the endline. His cross was punched clear but it fell to Mark Sweeney who fired for goal. It seemed to get a slight deflection which deceived Christopher Sweeney.

Michael Carrol had a Gaoth Dobhair point before Kilcar struck for a second goal on 17 minutes. Mark McHugh won a kick-out, transferred quickly to Conor Doherty, who put Paddy McShane through and he calmly slotted home.

But Gaoth Dobhair didn't panic. They were winning the midfield battle and poitns from the impressive Ethan Harkin and Naoise Ó Baoill cut the deficit. Mark McHugh had another free on 20 minutes but Gaoth Dobhair were back in the contest a minute later when Christopher Ginger McFadden made a great break. Naoise Ó Baoill continued the move and found Peter McGee at the back post to palm to the net.

Ethan Harkin quickly added a free and while Mark McHugh replied, further points from Niall Friel and another Harkin free cut the deficit to the minute by the 29th minute. Indeed, the sides should have been level as Gavin McBride hit a post with a free in added time.

Half-time: Kilcar 2-7, Gaoth Dobhair 1-9.

The second half was equally as exciting. Ciaran McGinley pointed on 43 seconds and two minutes later the midfielder burst through to rattle the net.

But Michael Carroll won the kick-out and powered through to rattle the Kilcar net.

But that was to be Gaoth Dobhair's last score until a third goal on 54 minutes - a scoreless period of 21 minutes.

In between Mark McHugh hit four points while Andrew McClean and Conor Doherty found the target.

They lost Peter McGee to a black and red five minutes into the new half.

They trailed by 3-14 to 2-9 but were thrown a lifeline when Gary McFadden had an effort blocked on the line but the ball fell for Kevin Cassidy to fire to the net.

Mark McHugh responded with a free but two Ethan Harkin frees cut the lead to four points with time almost up.

Gaoth Dobhair then lost Christopher McFadden to a second yellow for a challenge on Andrew McClean as Kilcar held on for another win.



Scorers - Kilcar: Mark McHugh 0-10, 9f; Paddy McShane, Mark Sweeney, Ciaran McGinley 1-1 each; Conor Doherty, Andrew McClean 0-1 each.

Gaoth Dobhair: Ethan Harkin 0-7,4f; Michael Carroll 1-2; Kevin Cassidy, Peter McGee 1-0 each; Niall Friel, Naoise Ó Baoill 0-1 each.



KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Barry Shovlin, Michael Hegarty, Brian O'Donnell; Mark McHugh, Ciaran McGinley; Andrew McClean, Conor Doherty, Paddy McShane; Mark Sweeney, Matthew McClean, Darragh O'Donnell.

Subs: Dylan O'Gara for D O'Donnell bcard 45; Odhran Doogan for M Hegarty 53.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Christopher McFadden, Neasan McBride; Frank Gallagher, Niall Friel, Sean Doherty; Peter McGee, Michael Carroll; James Boyle, Ethan Harkin, Naoise Ó Baoill; Eamonn Collum, Kevin Cassidy Gavin McBride.

Subs: Seaghan Ferry for N McBride, Dan McBride for G McBride, both 39; Conor McCafferty for S Doherty 45; James Carroll for F Gallagher 54

REFEREE: Greg McGroary (F Masters)