McGeehin and Carr do the business as St Eunans win at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy

Eoin McGeehin scored the goals and Rory Carr hit ten points as St Eunans got back to winning ways with a three point win over St Michaels at the Bridge.



St Michaels ……… 1-14

St Eunans …………2-14



The winners played with the breeze in the first half and had the better of the opening quarter hour and led by three points, 0-5 to 0-2, after 15 minutes.

Rory Carr hit four of the points, three from placed balls and left half-forward James Kelly posted the other from play.

Andrew Kelly and Odhran McFadden kicked the St Michael’s points.

Carr had got St Eunans off to a flying start with three points without reply in the opening seven minutes.

But with Colm McFadden coming deep and Daniel McLaughlin raiding from the unusual surroundings of left-half-back, St Michaels had a good ten minute spell.

And by the 26th minute courtesy of points from McLaughlin (2), McFadden (3) and Martin McElhinney, the locals had overtaken the visitors to lead by three, 0-9 to 0-6.

But there was another twist in the closing minutes. Rory Kavanagh drove forward to send Eoin McGeehin in for a St Eunan’s goal to tie up the game.

And in the closing seconds of the half Carr restored St Eunan’s lead to send his side 1-7 to 0-9 up at half-time.

St Eunan’s put on a spurt again on the resumption and outscored the red and whites 0-6 to 0-2 in the third quarter to lead 1-13 to 0-11.

Carr, O’Donnell and Jamie Doherty posted the points for St Eunan’s with Colm McFadden nailing two close-in frees for the St Michael’s points.

The locals, as they did in the first half, responded with strikes from McElhinney and McFadden to reduce the margin to three.

But they were rocked three minutes from time when McGeehin struck for goal number two and a 2-14 to 0-13 lead.

But St Michaels were in no mood to lie down and they were back in the game within a minute when substitute Edward O’Reilly hit the St Eunan’s net to set up a grandstand finish. But a Colm McFadden point in injury time was all they could muster as St Eunan’s held on for the win.



ST MICHAELS: Oisin Cannon; Michael Cannon, Liam Paul Ferry, Jamie Hunter; Kyle McGarvey, Michael McGinley, Daniel McLaughlin (0-2); Oisin Langan, Christy Toye; Colin McFadden, Martin McElhinney (0-2), Martin Breslin; Odhran McFadden (0-1), Colm Anthony McFadden (0-8,7f), Andrew Kelly (0-1,1f). Sub: Edward O’Reilly (1-0) for O McFadden 46

ST EUNANS; Ronan McGeehin; Sean Halvey, Conor Morrision, Conor Parke; Peter McEniff, Rory Kavanagh, Darragh Mulgrew; Conor O’Donnell (0-2), Sean McGettigan; Jordan O’Dowd, Sean McVeigh, James Kelly (0-1); Jamie Doherty (0-1), Rory Carr (0-10,6f), Eoin McGeehin (2-0). Sub: Conor O’Donnell for J Doherty 49,



REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhanda)