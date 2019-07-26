Killybegs and St Nauls share the points in close game in Fintra

Killybegs and St Nauls ended all square in Fintra on Thursday night in their re-arranged fixture in Division Two

Killybegs 2-9

St Nauls 2-9



It was a close game all through with little between the sides. St Nauls led 0-4 to 0-2 at the break.

The lead changed hands on several occasions during the second half before Ryan Cunninghanm got the equalising point.



KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Ryan Carr, Ciaran Conaghan, Christopher Cunningham; David McGuinnes, Jack McSharry (1-0), Daniel Breslin; Christopher Murrin, Michael Statham; Mickey Gallagher (0-3,1f), Jon Ban Gallagher, Conor Cunningham (0-1,f); Brendan McGuire, Paul Cunningham (1-0) Ryan Cunningham (0-5,4f).



ST NAULS: Enda O’Hagan; Martin Breslin, Dermot Gallagher, Caolan Gaffney; Daniel Gallagher, Conor McBrearty, Michael Coughlan; Lee McBrearty, Barry Griffin; Daniel Brennan (1-2), Stuart Johnson (0-2), Peadar Mogan (0-4,2f); Shane Conneely, Cathal Lowther, Stephen Griffin (1-1,1f).