Finn Harps U-15s into Foyle Cup final after win over Hearts FC

The Finn Harps U-15s continued their great week at the O’Neills Foyle Cup with 2-1 victory over their Scottish opponents, Hearts FC, at Ardmore FC this evening. They will now play Derry City in the A Final tommorow evening at the Ryan McBride Branywell (kick-off 5.00)

Both sides looked to play the ball on the deck in the opening exchanges and both keepers were called upon to save their teams. As the first half progressed, Harps began getting the upper hand and carved out chances through Campbell, Maxwell and McCloskey. Harps took the lead 5 minutes before half-time. An in-swinging corner from former Eany Celtic’ Josh Maxwell was met by the incoming McCloskey to finish beyond the Hearts’ netminder.

Hearts pushed for an equaliser early in the second half and forced Harps’ further back, with Lynch, Barrett, O’Donnell and Lafferty holding firm under the mounting pressure. Harps’ management team of, Mikey Grant and Trevor Gorman, introduced Colin Mooney and Mark M’buli midway through the second half and it was their combination which brought Harps their second goal. A deep cross from the right by Mooney was headed home by M’buli to put Harps 2-0 up.

Hearts cut the deficit to one in the dying seconds when a through ball from their defence saw their centre forward fire across Fintan Doherty in the Harps’ goal to the back of the net.

Speaking after today’s win, Harps’ Coach, Trevor Gorman, was pleased with how things went. “The boys worked hard for one another today in both games. We used the entire squad and everyone played a huge part in getting us to the A final against Derry in the Brandywell is great but we know we’ll find it difficult going there but we’re looking forward to it.”

Harps will play Derry City in the Foyle Cup final on Friday, kickoff at 5pm at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.