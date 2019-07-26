Donegal must be prepared for battle in Castlebar - Barry McGowan

It is widely accepted by friend and foe that Donegal’s drawn championship encounter with Donegal was one of the best games of football witnessed in Croke Park in years.

The game had everything - black cards, yellow cards, red card, 42 scores and the teams were level 15 times in close on 80 minutes of championship football.

But most of all, the game will be remembered for the quality of the football and the individual skill and sheer brilliance of a number of individuals on both teams.

“It was a really enjoyable game with the two teams going for it hell for leather from the first whistle to the last,” said former Donegal All-Ireland winning corner-back Barry McGowan.

“The only pity it was not at a provincial venue, say a venue of 30,000 or so capacity where there would have been a better atmosphere. Croke Park is fine but on Sunday it was maybe half-full. I felt it lacked atmosphere.

The official attendance for the two games on Sunday - Mayo versus Meath and Donegal versus Kerry was 48,723.

“It was a brilliant game of football and Donegal played very well. It was a super performance given Donegal started without Neil McGee, Paddy McGrath and Eoghan Bán Gallagher, the entire full-back line and then lost Jason McGee and Hugh McFadden - the midfield pairing - to injury in the course of the game.

“They also lost Niall O’Donnell, the centre-half-forward to a black card,” added the former county man, who wished his club colleague Eoghan Bán Gallagher a speedy recovery from the broken ankle he suffered in training last Wednesday night.

“Eoghan Bán is a huge loss and especially now at the business end of the championship. He would have really enjoyed Sunday’s game. Croke Park would really suit him and his game.

“Please God he will make a speedy recovery and hopefully it won’t be too long before we see him back playing again and taunting teams from the half-backline.

“He has the power and the pace to punish teams from the half-back line and he gives Donegal the x factor from the half-back line.”

The Killybegs clubman commended the displays put on by Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty.

“Michael Murphy has been colossal all season and he was brilliant again on Sunday.

“Michael is the full package and really has everything football wise and is a great leader on and off the field and is a key player.

“Ryan McHugh was a revelation on Sunday and he took the fight to Kerry from the word go and along with Michael Murphy dragged Donegal back into the game when Kerry went ahead in the second half.

“It is good to see Patrick McBrearty back to himself and is playing well and along with Michael and Ryan, is a key player for Donegal.”

Jason McGee was the first Donegal player to go off injured. The Cloughaneely man limped out of the game after 23 minutes and he was followed by Niall O’Donnell, just before half-time, for a black card offence on 37 minutes.

Hugh McFadden lasted just eight minutes into the second period before he had to be replaced.

Barry McGowan believes the loss of the players in the middle of the field affected the balance in the second half and played a part in Kerry having their good spell in the half.

Nevertheless, he was impressed with Donegal on Sunday and he has been greatly impressed with Declan Bonner and his team this season.

He has really been taken by the progress Donegal have made and the quality of the football they are playing under his former playing colleague Declan Bonner.

“Declan deserves great credit for the work he has done in building a team and squad over the last two seasons.

“He has taken Donegal to a new level and they are right up there challenging and in the top two or three teams in the country. It certainly bodes well for the future though I still feel we are a bit behind Dublin.

“Physically we have ground to make up on Dublin as have all the other contenders. The Dubs are a good bit ahead of the rest at the minute and they have to be the favourites for the five in-a-row.”

Donegal’s next challenge is Mayo on Saturday week in Castlebar with Donegal requiring at least a draw if they are to qualify for the All-Ireland semi-final. Mayo need to win the game if they are to make it through to the last four.

“The Mayo game is a huge game for both Donegal and Mayo and while a draw will do Donegal it is a winner-takes-all game for Mayo.

“It is going to be a real battle. Mayo are a wounded animal since their defeat by Kerry and they will see it as an opportunity at home in front of a large home crowd to turn their season around.

“They have been badly hit by injuries in recent weeks though I was reading they hope to have a number of those injured players back for Saturday week.

“Hopefully, we get our walking wounded back too because it is going to be a real battle and Donegal are going to have to be flying on all fronts if they are going to win.

“I fancy Donegal to win but they are going to have to play very well and even better than last Sunday if they are to do so. It is going to be a real close game with very little in it at the finish.”