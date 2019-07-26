Mayo is a must win game for Donegal Ladies

It is pretty simple for Donega Ladies when they face Mayo on Saturday in the last of their group games in the TG4 Ladies Senior Championship, in O’Connor Park.

After last weekend’s surprise defeat by Tyrone, Donegal have to beat Mayo, the Connacht championship runners-up, if they are to qualify for the last eight in the championship.

A Donegal win would see the three teams finish up level on points which would mean the two quarter-final places will be decided on score difference.

Mayo are on plus three, Tyrone are on zero and Donegal are on minus three with Tyrone having their two games played. They lost to Mayo in Omagh.

This all means Donegal are going have to win by four points to overtake Tyrone and join Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

However, should Donegal win by three points there will be stalemate with all three teams on same points and a play-off will be needed.

“We didn't play well (against Tyrone) and it was just one of those days when we had too many below par performances and missed too many good scoring chances,” said Donegal manager Maxi Curran.

SHOOTING TERRIBLE

“Even after getting off to a terrible start and conceding a couple of soft goals at the start of the second half if we had converted half of the chances we had we would have still won the game. But our shooting was terrible.

“We know where we are at and we know what we have to do and we are fortunate to have the chance. It’s fairly simple really and we know what we have to do. It is half-time and we are three points down and we have to beat Mayo by four points to qualify for the quarter-final.”

Mayo lost to Galway after a replay but got their championship ambitions back on track with a three point win over Tyrone in Healy Park.

Full forward Rachael Kearns scored 2-3, left full-forward Grace Kelly hit 1-3 and Sarah Rowe, in the right corner of the attack, posted 0-4 for the defeated Connacht finalists in the 3-15 to 3-11 win over Tyrone.

However, there was little between the sides and the Red Hand girls spurned three good goal scoring chances in the second half.

“Mayo are a decent side and that was a right good result for them against Tyrone in Omagh and really got their season back on track. Regardless how Saturday’s game goes they are through to the quarter-final.

“We certainly have more to play for and hopefully that and the fact that a lot of our girls will be anxious to make up for last weekend’s poor performance will drive us to victory. ”

Donegal have a few bruises and bumps from last Saturday’s game but nothing too serious and Maxi Curran expects to able to select from a fully fit squad for the crunch tie.

“We have a few knocks and bruises and we have a couple of older players that we are nursing through games. But at this stage we have everybody which is a big plus for such an important game. But we know what we have to do and it is a matter of going out and producing the performance”