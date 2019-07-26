DONAL REID COLUMN: Donegal and Kerry produce the game of championship

Donegal and Kerry produced the game of the championship when they went head to head at Croke Park last Sunday afternoon. This was a game that I thought that Donegal would win by a three or four-point margin. That was before we lost both Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Neil McGee to injury during the week. In the circumstances I thought that Donegal were brilliant and truly heroic. The lads had to dig deep in the final quarter and Donegal manager Declan Bonner had to empty his bench to re-energise the team in a pulsating game.

One didn’t have to be an expert pundit to know that Donegal, Kerry and Tyrone are the only teams in the country that can pose a genuine threat to the reigning champions Dublin.

Tyrone managed, only just, to get over the line against a challenging Cork side. Dublin once against proved a potent forward force when they hammered a very average Roscommon outfit. Mayo struggled to put away a gallant but poor Meath team in the remaining game of the weekend.

As it stands, Dublin and Tyrone have qualified for the All-Ireland semi-finals while Kerry, Donegal and Mayo will fight it out for the other two semi-final places. The most likely scenario will see Kerry beat Meath in Navan and Donegal beat Mayo in Castlebar in the last series of games on Saturday week 3rd August.

In order to top the group, we need to score more against Mayo that Kerry will score against Meath to top the group. Kerry currently have a single point advantage over Donegal.

As Declan Bonner said himself of this game: “It’s a mixture of both relief and disappointment”. I agree wholeheartedly. Donegal have incurred a series of injuries this past few weeks. By the same token, so did Kerry. I’ve mentioned the importance of keeping a team injury free several times in previous articles and having a fully fit squad at this vital stage of the championship is crucial. Our replacements did well and we can now appreciate the importance of having a strong bench.

Mayo have been decimated with injuries since their National League title victory and perhaps they have paid for putting too much into their league campaign. Dublin, on the other hand, gave the league a pass this season and focused completely on their five-in-a-row championship quest. They certainly look fresh and unstoppable at the moment.

I’m always hesitant about individualising team members. However, it would be remiss of me not to mention Ryan McHugh and Michael Murphy. RTE expert pundit and former Meath footballer Colm O’Rourke may not rate Murphy but the rest of the country does. Kerry certainly does. McHugh and Murphy were involved in everything that was good and great about Donegal last Sunday.

They have always been tremendous ambassadors for our game in that they are exemplary role models for our youngsters on and off the field. From a Finn Valley perspective, it was great to watch Frank McGlynn, also a brilliant role model and ambassador for our youth, dictate and control defensive affairs when he was introduced at half time.

Two other Finn Valley men are currently making their mark on the Donegal team which cant be lost in the overall analysis of Donegal’s fantastic current form. Stephen McMenamin and Oisin Gallen are coming in for high praise for their influence on this Donegal team.

RTE again gave us a bit of fake news during the commentary of match last Sunday. They misspelled “Gallen” as “Gallon” as in a gallon of water. They told us that young Oisin is also nicknamed after the Somalian born athlete Mohammed Farah. Wrong! The ‘Farahs’ go back into the generations here in the Finn Valley and existed long before Mo Farah was even a thought. Oisin is as far removed from Mo as we are from the moon.

RTE even transferred Stephen McMenamin, our Red Hugh’s player to Ballyshannon during the game without filling in the required forms. The CCCC may have to look into this one! I can guarantee you that if these errors were voiced about any of the Dublin players, there would be a lot of noise. Do your homework RTE please. These pieces of RTE fake news are as bad as Sky News claiming that the newly crowned Open Golf Champion Shane Lowry from Offaly is British. When did Offaly become part of the UK?

Anyway, GALLON and FARAH will get a deserved break this weekend along with the rest of the Donegal squad. We have a massive game in Castlebar against Mayo in a winner-takes-all contest on Saturday 3rd August.

The coming week will be a testing one for both Mayo and Donegal when injury treatments and mental gymnastics take precedence. Mayo have been given a lifeline with their win over Meath. A victory over Kerry would have seen Donegal through but the draw makes qualifying for the semi-finals just that bit more difficult. Donegal are the better team by a distance going on current form. Our display against Kerry was far superior to the performance that Mayo gave against Meath.

One would expect Mayo to rise to the challenge given that they have home advantage with a semi-final spot at stake. They will have to play their best game in years if they are to overcome Donegal though. To you the readers, don’t despair because Donegal will prevail.

And as always, keep the faith!