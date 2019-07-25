'Keeper Mark Anthony McGinley's key role for Finn Harps

Mark Anthony McGinley is set to play a massive role in Finn Harps’ bid to stay in the top flight of Irish soccer.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper was drafted into the Harps set-up back in April and in recent weeks has become the regular goalkeeper, ahead of Peter Burke and first choice Ciaran Gallagher, who is out with a long term injury.

McGinley, who left the Donegal senior football panel earlier this year, is really relishing his role with Harps.

“I’m happy with the decision that I made,” he said. “I’m enjoying it, it is where you want to be, it is the top league in the country.”

He added: “We got a very positive result down in Waterford last week and I think it is important now to build on it.”

He believes there is a great spirit within the camp, but realises every game now is like a cup final as they bid to stay up.

“We just need to use that spirit and get that work rate for each game and hopefully that bit of luck will be on our side,” he said.