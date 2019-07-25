DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA clubs around Donegal

MALIN

The senior footballers kept their promotion charge firmly on track with a victory over Naomh Mhuire, in Connolly Park on Saturday evening.

The reserve side's top of the table clash against St. Eunans was called off.

The U-14 boys had a roller coaster of a week. On the Monday they overturned a 12 point deficit against Termon to record a six point victory to book their place in the Division One League final against Naomh Conaill. Unfortunately they were not able to repeat their exploits earlier in the week and lost out to well drilled Glenties side, on Friday evening, in O’Donnell Park. .

The minors defeated Burt during the week and have qualified for the Inishowen semi- final.

The annual Cul Camp took place in Connolly Park, last week, with just under 160 children taking part. Special mention to Celia, Suzanne, Elaine and Mandy and of course, all the children whose behaviour was exemplary over the five days. Also we couldn’t forget head coach Barry Grant and camp coordinator Shaun McLaughlin (F) for all their work and their team of coaches.

Aoife McColgan and the Donegal girls are hoping to bounce back after suffering defeat at the hands of Tyrone on Saturday, when they face Mayo, in Tullamore, on Sunday. .

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €800, sequence drawn was 3-4-2-5-6-1-7. The €50 winner was Vincent McColgan, Carrowmore. This week’s jackpot stands at €8, 500.

The annual club sports day, which was scheduled for this coming Sunday 28 th of July has been postponed to a later date.

IORRAS

Thanks to all who attended our Race night last Friday night in Mac Tams..

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 8, 11, 12 and 13. The jackpot was not won and so it stands at €2,360 on Thursday night coming. The €15 winners were Kathleen Friel, Dunaff, Aaron McKeever, Kate Toland, Tornabratley, Martin Denary, Castles, Isle of Doagh, Neil Grant, Riverside Park, Clonmany.

Well done to club player Sean McDaid who played for the Ireland Masters against the Australian Masters in Cavan last Saturday.

Ticket orders for the Donegal, Mayo game are being taken by John Friel on 0860523550 by 12 noon this Friday. :

Good luck to the U-12 boys in the Inishowen B final on Sunday at 5.45pm against Buncrana in Muff.

The John Joe Memorial competition is on Thursday night August 8 and the annual big breakfast is on August 10, in the Hall. .

ROBERT EMMETTS

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 4-8-10-11. The jackpot was not won. There were three match 3 winners. This week’s jackpot is €3500.

This year community camp takes place on the 10th and 11th of August.

Orders for the Donegal v Mayo game are being taken and must be in by Friday 26th July at 6pm. Call Mary Doherty on 0877940953 or Sam Gallagher on 0876383560. Tickets are general admission so first come first served into stand/terrace.

The under 8s and 10s were out on Saturday morning and had a match against Glenfin, All the teams performed brilliantly and the kids skills have improved so much and was great to see everyone enjoying their football. Thanks to Glenfin for making the journey it was great having you, Thanks to our coaches Gary, Lawrence, Bell McMonagle, Martin McMenamin, Trent Maguire, Dean McBrearty and their helpers. Thanks to our referees and thanks to Bernadette McGlinchey and Louise Coyle for making the tea.

The Castlefinn 5K takes place on Friday 26th July at 7.30pm. All proceeds towards High five for Conaill. Contact Dermot McGranaghan on 087 2682856 for more details.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1-4-5- 2-8-3-7-6. The jackpot was not won so it stands at €10,000 this week.

The U15 boys had a successful evening last Friday when they qualified for the Northern finals. The finals take place next Friday aAugust 26.

Well done to the minor boys who beat St. Michaels in Dunfanaghy on Wednesday evening. They now play the winners of Glenswilly or Cloughaneely.

The senior men played Killybegs away on Saturday evening. Both teams were under strength and the reserves ended up losing by a point while the seniors went down by four points.

Hard luck to the Donegal ladies who lost to Tyrone in the group stages of the All-Ireland senior championship in Mullingar on Saturday.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week’s lotto, The numbers drawn were 07-14-23-29.The €50 went to Maire Molloy, Ballinamore, Fintown and Ann Molloy, Kingarrow, Fintown .This week’s jackpot is €6,400

Naomh Conaill new club 200+ draw will be starting in August. If anyone new wishing to join can they please contact Daniel Mc Geehan or Seamus O Malley asap. The draw is as follows every month there will be one prize of €500 and five prizes of €100.

Any club member looking for a ticket for Donegal, Mayo game is asked to contact Muriel by 5pm Thursday 25th July.

ST NAULS

The U-14s played on Monday evening in the county league semi final against Carndonagh but unfortunately lost out on this occasion. Well done to all the team and management despite the defeat.

The U-8s will participate in the Thomas Maguire Memorial Cup in Ardara on Saturday

The club are hosting a Gaelic4 mothers and others on Wednesday evening at 6.30 pm. Further information from Alisha at 087 9836145.

The numbers drawn in the Flotto on Sunday night were 5, 4, 7, 3, 1, 2, 6. The jackpot was not won. The €80 consolation prize was won by Angela Quinn, Drimconnor, Mountcharles. This week’s jackpot is €5830.

Week 9 winners in the club draw were as follows; €1000 - Brian Ward, Ardeskin, seller Christy Dunleavy; €500-Samara Ward, Inver. seller Eunan Ward, €300 - Michaela and Patrick Breslin, Ballymacahill, seller Breslin sisters, €200 - Dympna Meehan, Drimarone. seller Frankie Greene, Anne and Eddie Meehan, Coolum, seller Martin Breslin, James and Mary Ellis, Malinbeg, seller Christy Dunleavy. The final draw will take place on Thursday night.

We will be taking names for tickets for the Donegal versus Mayo game on Thursday in the clubhouse between 6 pm and 7pm, the draw will follow at 7 sharp.

REAL NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2 3 4 8 12. The €50 winners were Caoimhe Devine, Bundoran, Ronan Coyle, Carrickmore, Nicola Boyle, Ardfarna. This week's jackpot is €3300.

The Kelloggs Cul camp is currently taking place with huge numbers again this year. Under the guidance of head coach Brian Roper and his mentors the children are enjoying a week of excellent coaching.

Both the U12s and U14s enjoyed great home victories in their respective league matches last week.

A huge thank you to the parents who took part in the recent parachute jump to raise funds for the ladies club.

RED HUGHS

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 4,3,7,1,8,6,2,5. There was no winning sequence. The lucky dip winner was Joe Coyle, Monellan. This week’s jackpot is €5,225.

The 100 Club winner was John McColgan, Dublin

The club is having mass in the clubhouse this Friday the 26 th of July at 7:30 pm to help celebrate the club’s 100 th year.

Red Hugh’s are hosting a Centenary Banquet in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey on Friday the 16th of August to celebrate the club’s 100 th year. Champagne reception at 7:30pm with dinner at 8pm. M.C on the Night will be Charlie Collins and music on the night will be by the David Craig Band. Tickets are €35 and are available from Bradley’s;s Shop.

Hard luck to our u16 girls lost away to Buncrana last week.

The U-12 girls narrowly lost out in a very entertaining game in Monellan on Saturday morning against Naomh Brid/Pettigo.

We would like to thank Naomh Brid/Pettigo for the very thoughtful gesture in memory of Gary Kelly, it’s much appreciated by all at Red Hughs.

Special thanks to Naomh Ultan who made a special presentation in memory of Gary Kelly, to senior captain Peader McGlinchey, after Friday night’s league game.

It’s with great sadness we offer our sincere condolences to all of the Kelly and Doherty families on the passing of Gary Kelly. Gary wasn’t just a player and a coach he was a friend to everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Gary’s passion and good nature was evident throughout the years from being a committed player to the numerous underage teams he coached. Gary Kelly wasn’t just a cornerstone of this club; he was a stalwart of the whole community and no words can do justice to what an amazing person Gary Kelly was.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

ST EUNANS

There was disappointment for the seniors on Saturday evening as they lost out at home to Kilcar in a league encounter.

The reserves were comfortable winners over Kilcar. The senior hurlers recorded an emphatic win over MacCumhaills on Friday evening.

We extend our thanks to our neighbour club, Letterkenny Gaels, who hosted us twice over the weekend. On Friday, our under 9s took part in a blitz and on Saturday, our under 14 girls took part in the Fiona Doherty Memorial Tournament.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,550. The winning numbers were 6, 8, 10,12,19. The €25 winners are Hugh Cassidy, Marian Doherty, Sean M Quinn and the McDaid Clan.

The senior team were unlucky at the weekend. They were ahead for most of the game, but, Fanad Gaels scored a goal in injury to draw the match.

The reserves played on Friday night and lost to Naomh Conaill.

CLOUGHANEELY

The seniors had another important win against Glenswilly on Saturday evening. The reserves suffered a narrow defeat.

Club members looking for tickets for Donegal, Mayo game please contact Martin on (086) 311 9186 by 5 pm on Thursday evening!

The numbers drawn in the lotto on Wednesday July 17th were 2,4,5,7,13,16. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Brian McElhinney, Ballyness.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

The wait is nearly over for our awaited Cul Camp which begins next Monday 29 th July and runs Friday July 2. Online registration is available from a link posted on our Facebook page. It is also possible to register with any committee member.

On Sunday 4th August all roads lead to Maggies Tavern, Carrickmore for our first summer BBQ. Maggies Tavern is famous for its summer BBQs and live entertainment. Food will be served from off at 8.30pm followed by music by Trevor Loughrey. Tickets are available from any committee members.

Anyone wishing to book tickets for the Donegal versus Mayo match in McHale Park on Saturday the 3 rd August needs to have their orders in to Danielle Devine before Friday 26 th July at 12pm.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 6, 16, 19; 20. Patrick Duggan matched three numbers and receives the runners up prize of €100. This week’s jackpot stands at €6100.

KILLYBEGS

Everyone at CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to wish Eoghan Ban Gallagher a speedy and successful recovery from his recent unfortunate injury.

The club is now taking orders for tickets for Donegal's clash with Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday 3rd August. Orders can be placed with the club secretary Marie Dawn White by phone (087 1375558) or email (secretary.killybegs.donegal@gaa.ie) on or before Friday 26th July at 3 pm.

Congratulations to our U16 boys and management team on winning the Division Two County Shield final.

The senior board monthly meeting shall take place on Thursday 25th July at 9:15pm, in Fintra.

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 7,19,26,27. The jackpot was not won and now stands at €1,150 for next week. There was no match three winner.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh picked up a handsome four goal win over derby opponents Four Masters on Saturday evening in Fr Tierney Park.

The reserves overturned a ten point half- time deficit, to snatch victory with a last minute goal against Four Masters.

Last Wednesday saw a real rollercoaster of a minor league game being played out in the Park between Aodh Ruadh and Four Masters. It finished in a draw, 5-7 to 2-16, with Ballyshannon perhaps getting the raw end of a few officiating decisions.

The under 8s are in Ardara this Saturday to take part in the club's annual blitz. Aodh Ruadh have four teams entered.

Well done to Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward and his Ireland International Rules team-mates who beat Australia 87 to 29, in Cavan last weekend.

GIRLS: It was another busy week for the under 12s. The girls trip to Ardara was very much overshadowed by a broken collarbone sustained by Áine Neilan. The team and management wish Áine the very best for a full and speedy recuperation. On the night we had good displays from Ciara Larkin and Maura O'Sullivan around the middle of the field and Katie McGowan between the posts. Andrea Moore also did a great job of carrying the game to the opposition.

On Saturday Aodh Ruadh entertained an understrength St Eunan's side. The juniors registered their first win of the season with an emphatic display of football. Abbie Gallagher put on an exhibition of attacking football with Ava Duncan, Nessa Warren, Lucy Cleary, Leah Melly and Louis McCosker also among the scorers. The seniors played very well in their game, taking a well deserved win. Orlaith Gallagher and Lauren Foy were in dominant form with Andrea Moore reprising her all-action outing from Wednesday and taking some lovely points. Maura O'Sullivan's continued hard work was rewarded with a 3-1 haul. Aoife Travers, Emer McDevitt and Roise Conlon all did superbly in transition play. Thanks to Anton McGloin and Paddy Kelly for reffing the games.

Well done to Caoimhe Keon on being selected for the summer County under 17 Development programme.

Hurling - The under 16s were in action on Thursday in Fr Tierney Park against Burt. The lads were on top from the start and were convincing winners at the finish.

The under 12s made the long trip to Scarvey on Thursday. The Ballyshannon lads dominated the second half and ran out worthy winners.

This Sunday we have our annual trip to Croke Park for the All-Ireland semi - final. This year we are taking in the eagerly awaited meeting of Wexford and Tipperary.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery to our hard working secretary Lisa McTernan after her recent accident.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €7,300. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 4, 5, 11 and 14. In the lucky dip €20 went to John Rooney; Kevin O'Connor, Cliffoney; Ria Gallagher, Ballyshannon; Dearbhla, Fergus and Annie McCready, Ballyshannon; and James Monaghan, Pettigo.

ST MICHAELS

The seniors were unfortunate to lose away to Naomh Conaill on Saturday evening.

Well done to Michael Langan and the rest of the Donegal team on their victory in their Super 8 Game draw with Kerry in Croke Park .

Hard luck to Evelyn McGinley and the Donegal Ladies who were defeated by Tyrone on Saturday last. Good luck to the ladies in their game against Mayo in O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday. The numbers drawn were drawn were 2,3,6,18,19,20. The Match 5 winner was Carol Mason Clonemass who won €100. This week’s Jackpot will be €9500. Please note that the Lotto Jackpot is now being increased by €100 per week instead of the previous €50.

The U-8s play in the Tomas Maguire Cup in Ardara this Saturday August 27.

Cul Camp pre-registration night tomorrow evening from 6.30 at the club house. The Cul Camp starts next Monday the 29th of July at 10 at 2.30 pm.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 7, 8, 16, 23, 25.The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Anne Sweeney, Tully na Dall (Le Chéile). The jackpot this week is €8,000.

The Gaeil Fhánada Cul Camp will take in Portsalon next week. The camp starts on Monday July 29 and runs to Friday August 2 from 10 am. to 2.30 pm daily. For full details or contact Fiona on 085-1555645.

The seniors drew with Naomh Brid.

The U-16 girls made it four wins from four games with a win over Robert Emmetts, last Wednesday night.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior footballers were victorious over Naomh Padraig Lifford on Saturday evening.

The minor lads lost out to a strong Milford outfit when the two sides met in Ballybofey in the Northern Board Division Two final on Monday evening.

The inaugural Fiona Doherty Memorial Tournament took place at Páirc na nGael last Saturday morning where U-14 girls footballers from St. Eunans, MacCumhaills, Termon and the Gaels took part. Well done to all who took part and congratulations to MacCumhaills who won the cup.

The club will host a night with the hilarious Rory O’Connor (aka Rory’s Stories) in the Arena 7 on Saturday 10th August. Doors open at 7.15pm with a few special guests to get the night going while Rory will take to the stage at 8.15pm sharp. Tickets cost €20 and can be secured by contacting James on 086 0574944 or Conor on 086 8946979

The U-14 footballers lost out in their Northern Board final against Downings on Monday evening. The game was deemed a draw at full time and the Rosguill men went on to claim victory in extra time.