Tomas Maguire U-8 Tournament this Saturday in Ardara

The county's biggest U-8 Tournament takes place on Saturday at Ardara GAA when 24 Clubs will travel to Pearse Memorial Park and play a total of 100 games for the Tomas Maguire Cup, named after the former Ardara senior player whose life was tragically cut short in an accident Australia in 2012.

Defending champions Four Masters (pictured receiving the trophy from the Maguire family) will be keen to add the cup to the Joe Larry U-10 cup already won in June at the venue, but with all the top underage clubs in the county taking part there will be stiff competition for the coveted trophy.

A fantastic day of football is in store. The hooter goes off at 10.30 am with the proceedings expected to finish up around 3.45 pm.