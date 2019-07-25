THE SPORTING DIARY: Time to pay homage to a great bunch of heroes - Donegal and Shane Lowry

What a weekend. Shane Lowry reaching his pinnacle in Portrush and Donegal and Kerry battling to the very end in Croke Park. Donegal and Kerry were just finished as Lowry was completing his final few holes to crown a magnificent day’s sport.

It was a pity that they clashed.

The Offaly man teed off before Mayo and Meath began a tame battle and initially I was watching both, the golf on my ‘phone and the curtain raiser down below me as I sat in the press box at Croker . But come half-time with the golf also on the screen back in the press area, I found myself staying watching the golf - it was so compelling.

But I did go back out to see Meath capitulate, not able to take their chances and eventually Mayo got over the line - as they do.

By that stage we were aware that Paddy McGrath and Neil McGee were also out of the reckoning for Donegal (along with the unfortunate Eoghan Bán Gallagher) and the mood was a little tense, just wondering how we would fare with so many changes.

What we then witnessed over the next hour and a half made you proud to be from Donegal. Right from the first crunching tackle when Odhrán McFadden Ferry thundered into Gavin White until Michael Murphy’s equalising free kick, we were treated to a classic. There were plenty of mistakes, but with both teams putting the emphasis on attack, it was a joy to watch - even if it was not easy to take notes. It was more like a hurling match.

When it ended there was a warm feeling inside. While many people make reference to Cork in 2012; Dublin in 2014 and the 1992 Ulster final, the feeling was also close to the joy when Kevin Cassidy lofted that point against Kildare in 2011.

It was a mixture of all of them.

And yet we didn’t win the game. And every one of the players speaking afterwards were quick to point that out.

But there was so much to be joyous about in the game. The phenomenal displays of Murphy and McHugh; the marking job done by Stephen McMenamin on Wonderkid Clifford; Shaun Patton again showing pin point accuracy with his kick-outs; Patrick McBrearty winning every ball that came his way (many of them 60-80 yard passes from Michael Murphy); Michael Langan languid right pinging two points; Oisin Gallen (not for his two points) but his pass to Jamie Brennan which opened up the Kerry defence for the second goal chance.

The most unlucky man on the day was Niall O’Donnell who became a slave to fortune as the referee wanted to even up the black card list; O’Donnell was having his best game for some time and was cruelly sent ashore.

How did Stephen O’Brien get away without any card when he blatantly took Dáire Ó Baoill out of it for the penalty? Some Kerry folk, including the manager and Billy Keane, felt he had just stood his ground.So it’s okay in Kerry to step in front of a player as he kicks for goal! After watching the game the next evening on TV I would have revised my rating for Ó Baoill - like O’Donnell, he was much improved and put in a good shift.

And what about the Croke Park stewards who started their walk along the sight line of Michael Murphy as he lined up the penalty. Thankfully, Murphy didn’t see them, but again looking at it on TV, there are lessons to be learned. The stewards should be more aware of what is happening on the field when they go walkabout.

By the end of the game the Donegal injury count was rising; Hugh McFadden and Jason McGee off; Ciaran Thompson forced off; Patrick McBrearty looking out on his feet; the same with Michael Langan.

But through it all Murphy and McHugh were constant. Aren’t we lucky to have such heroes. All 20 of them that represented Donegal on Sunday.

Now they have to rest up and hopefully they will have some of the walking wounded back for Saturday week. Given the effort which has been put in over the last few weeks, there has to be a serious question mark over the timing of these games. If Donegal get through in Castlebar, they will just have a week to prepare for an All-Ireland semi-final - that is a serious flaw in the football Super 8s. The effort being put in by our players deserves better.

But for now we should be really proud to be from Donegal. Our team put football in a better place last weekend.

CLARA HERO

We should also be proud of our national hero Shane Lowry after his display in The Open at Portrush. His round of 63 on Saturday was just about perfect and he held his nerve in the wind and rain on Sunday.

The scenes in Portrush and in Clara on Tuesday evening were a joy to watch. Listening to his granny Emily on Joe Duffy on Monday on my way home from Dublin was some of the best radio you could imagine. Would have loved to be in Clara on Tuesday night.

One of her stories about Shane was that when he was young he always brought in the turf for her. But when he won the Mullingar Scratch Cup, his grandfather said he couldn’t be bringing in the turf anymore as ‘Tiger Woods wouldn’t be asked to bring in turf for his grandmother’!

Isn’t it great to have sporting heroes that are grounded like that.