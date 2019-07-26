MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Refereeing decisions again central in Croker

For much of the 2019 football championship a high percentage of the coverage has been of the negative variety. Very few of the games have been close and if they have been they have not been of a very high standard.

The same cannot be said about the Donegal Kerry game last Sunday. Both sides came to Croke Park with the same game plan; when we have the ball we go forward; when we don’t have it we make it hard for the opposition to score.

Most teams adopt the same tactics and it leads for big scores. Sunday’s game was no different, played at a super pace, especially in the first 50 minutes; nothing was spared.

Both managers were forced to make changes with injuries to players on both sides, but the benefit of having played a lot of lads during the National League and giving them that experience stood to both sides.

While many would suggest that we may have got out of jail with the last free, there were plenty of opportunities to kill off the game after the penalty but we didn’t take them.

To be fair to Kerry they stuck in there and took their chances when they came along and would not have been happy with the awarding of the free for Michael Murphy’s equaliser.

As usual much debate after what was probably the best game of the championship so far centred around a number of decisions taken by the match official. Too much is debated around decisions that are made in the heat of the moment and maybe with the referee 40 yards away but if the organisation as a whole are not willing to change then the arguments about whether or not it was a black, yellow or red card will go on for a long time to come.

It’s interesting that many of the top referees have a different view on what is a foul and what’s allowed; in the same way they will administer the rules different even though they are all supposed to be singing from the same hymn sheet.

I am of the opinion that if we expect modern match officials to referee the game as it is played today, then they need to train at the same level as the players. The Association needs to clarify in the rules how a tackle can be legally made and allow coaches the opportunity to coach players in the art of tackling. Just in the same way the players’ approach the games in a professional manner, referees who sign up need to be committed to do the same and the county boards and Croke Park have to put the funding in place to allow them to reach their potential as match officials.

Where does the draw leave us? Well we know we have to go to Castlebar on Saturday week and get a result. It’s not about score difference or saying to ourselves a draw will do; we have to go and win the game and prepare for either Dublin or Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

We will be missing players, the injuries are certainly mounting up but while it is unfortunate for the lads themselves it is part and parcel of sport and something as long as you play you have to accept.

MEATH PUT IT UP TO MAYO

In the other game in the group, Meath put it up to Mayo, who do their very best to keep their supporters on the edge of their seats, but they finished the stronger and showed a lot of experience in the way they closed out the game.

They will not relish having to play Donegal but the ball is in their court. They have home advantage and if James Horan was offered this very same scenario six or eight weeks ago, he would have thought all his prayers were answered.

The expectation would be that Kerry would come out of the group as winners, going to Navan with Meath already out and the players getting ready for the club championship does not help the Super 8s competition. Yes, they will play with some pride, but their season is done and when it comes for the 50-50 ball it will be the Kerry player who will have the greater hunger; it’s just facts.

Look at the other group where Roscommon and Cork have to play a meaningless game with both Dublin and Tyrone already through. Will Tyrone and Mickey Harte show their colours in Omagh? No, they will be glad to play Kerry and have the opportunity to end the drive-for-five.

I have made no secret that I am not a fan of the Super 8s, dragging seven counties to Croke Park at the weekend to play their neutral venue game was nothing short of a disaster, with supporters showing little interest in making their way to the capital.

This, if the competition is going to be considered worthwhile, needs to be sorted. Regardless of this idea that counties wanting to play their games in Croke Park, it’s not much good to players or supporters when the place is a third full. Also the fact that three teams have nothing to play for in the final game for the second year in-a-row needs to be addressed.

Donegal will, no doubt, have a bit of a rest week. Declan Bonner and his management team will want to get as many players back on their feet as quick as possible. Some will get there, others will not but if the same desire, hunger, grit and determination is shown in Castlebar as was shown in Croke Park, we may yet see another day in the capital.