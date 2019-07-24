Tir Chonaill AC's Niamh Mohan finishes 3rd in Swansea at Home International Schools' meeting

Congratulations to Niamh Mohan of Tir Chonaill AC on finishing a brilliant 3rd at the SIAB International in Swansea on Saturday last. Niamh, part of a very successful sprints/hurdles group at Tir Chonail AC, has made remarkable progress since being introduced to athletics through coaching/competition programmes at Frosses NS, Abbey Voc. School and Tir Chonaill AC. Collecting a bronze medal in the U-17 80m Hurdles versus the best from the four home countries is a fine achievement.

Shane Breslin progressed through a similar athletics pathway via Frosses NS/AVS and is part of a very successful throws group in the club. Shane threw 11.82m/5k Shot Putt to give his team good points in the four cornered match.

All-Ireland 'B' championships and relays

On Sunday at the All-Ireland ‘B’ championships and relays in Tullamore club athletes had a number of exciting and impressive performances. Emma Jane Shovlin impressed in winning the heat and final of the GU12 60m and added bronze in the Long Jump.

Fintan Dewhirst won the U-15 HJ and finishes 2nd in the 100m. Patrick Gillespie, BU16, added silver medals in the High and Long Jump while the quartet of Fintan Dewhirst, Kasper Adamski, Shay O'Halloran and Daire Mc Devitt in the U-15 4x100m relay filled 2nd place in the semi-final and 6th in a very competitive and closely fought final.

National Senior T&F

Santry Stadium on Saturday/Sunday next is the venue for the National Senior T&F championships. Best of luck to club athletes Kelly McGrory, Caolan O'Callaghan, Geraldine Stewart and Conal Mahon. Sunday afternoon/evening's final will be televised live on RTE.